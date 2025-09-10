Hoima Hospital stuck with faulty X-ray machine

For more than a year, the X-ray machine at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital has not been working, forcing patients to seek services from private facilities at their own expense.

X-ray services are important, especially for accident victims with broken bones, and for checking conditions like pneumonia, tumours, heart problems, and other illnesses inside the body.

According to the hospital, the machine was installed in January 2021 during the Covid-19 period.

Mr John Mali, the principal radiographer in-charge of X-ray services at the hospital, said the hospital received both an X-ray machine and an ultrasound machine at the same time.

Both were in good condition when they were installed, but the X-ray machine quickly broke down. Its screen went black and it stopped working.

Mr Mali said three weeks ago, the Ministry of Health sent a team of technicians to assess the situation.

“The team that came here to assess the X-ray machine discovered that some components were broken and needed to be replaced with new ones, and as the facility, we don’t have this budget, we are waiting for the Ministry of Health,” he said during a monitoring visit to the hospital by a team from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund at the weekend.

Mr Mali asked the Ministry of Health to urgently step in and have the machine repaired. Dr Ibrahim Bwaga, the director of Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, said fixing the X-ray machine will cost more than Shs30 million. He explained that the parts required are not made locally, but procurement has already started.

Mr James Atugonza, a boda boda rider who was recently injured in a road accident, said he was referred to the hospital for an X-ray scan, only to find the machine out of service. He added that this situation is especially difficult for poor patients who cannot afford private facilities.

“I was in so much pain and could barely walk, but I was asked to go to a private clinic in town for an X-ray. I didn’t have the money at that time, so I had to borrow from friends before I could be treated,” Mr Atugonza said.

The team from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund also assessed service delivery in areas such as chronic care, integration, and oxygen therapy. They further reviewed how the hospital is coping with funding cuts that have led to staff reductions.

Oxgen plant

Hoima Regional Referral Hospital recently received a new oxygen plant funded by the Global Fund.

Mr George Tamale, an official from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism, said the plant can produce enough oxygen to fill more than 100 cylinders per day.

The old one filled only eight cylinders daily. He said the new plant will provide enough oxygen for patients at the facility.