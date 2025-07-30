Hoima leaders want schools to grow food crops

Hoima District leaders are advocating the creation of gardens in all schools to serve as a source of food for learners, among others.

Ms Hellen Mulumba, the vice chairperson of Hoima District, says: “Every school should establish a demonstration garden by putting available school land to proper use. These gardens will help schools generate enough food and also provide learners with essential agricultural production skills.”

Mr Martin Katugume, the district education officer, says school feeding programmes are essential in improving learning and reducing school dropout rates.

Mr Katugume advises schools to form young farmers’ clubs, where learners can participate directly in agricultural activities and gain practical farming skills.

“We’ve got to sustain these projects by encouraging young farmers’ clubs, promoting innovations like irrigation, and lobbying for more support,” he adds.

Mr Dance Asiimwe, the chief agronomist for the Community Integrated Development Initiative project in Kikuube and Hoima, says a three-year programme being implemented at Iguru I Primary School and Bugambe Tea Estate Primary School has demonstrated that school feeding is achievable.

At Iguru I Primary School, the introduction of a school feeding programme powered by demonstration gardens has helped keep children in school, especially those whose parents cannot afford to pack lunch for them.

According to Mr Sudaith Mbabazi, the head teacher of Iguru I Primary School, since the introduction of the feeding programme last year, pupil enrolment has risen from 958 in 2024 to 1,064 in 2025. The school allocated about four acres of land to establish the demonstration gardens, where various crops are cultivated. The harvested crop is used to feed the children.

Increase in enrolment

Our enrolment and daily attendance have been steadily increasing because children are motivated by the provision of lunch.

The gardens have not only helped us provide food but have also become learning centres for parents from surrounding communities, who come to acquire modern agricultural skills– Sudaith Mbabazi, the head teacher of Iguru I Primary School.