Hoima makes great strides in preventing maternal deaths

Hoima District has emerged as the top performer in the Bunyoro Sub-region in the battle against maternal mortality, recording zero maternal deaths during the 2024/2025 Financial Year, according to a report from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s Institutional Maternal Mortality and Perinatal Mortality Rate Report, released earlier this week, highlights Hoima’s achievement.

The district registered no maternal deaths out of 5,961 deliveries during the 2024/2025 period. In addition to this remarkable achievement in maternal mortality, Hoima also performed better than other districts in perinatal mortality.

The district recorded 20 perinatal deaths during the year. Perinatal mortality refers to deaths occurring from 28 weeks of gestation through seven days after birth. Of these 20 deaths, nine were fresh stillbirths, nine were macerated stillbirths, and four were neonatal deaths.

Dr Lawrence Tumusiime, the acting district health officer of Hoima, attributed this success to a collaborative effort among various stakeholders and several targeted interventions introduced by the district.

“We achieved this outcome through a combination of efforts, including community engagement with local leaders, religious figures, and influencers who encouraged pregnant women to attend antenatal care. Our antenatal care coverage was an impressive 98.3 percent, with many women seeking early delivery services at health facilities,” Dr Tumusiime explained.

This year, unlike previous years, the district also worked closely with traditional birth attendants, training them as referral agents, and strengthened integrated community outreach programmes to deliver maternal and child health services across all 14 sub-counties and town councils in the district.

“We had regular monitoring of health service delivery, led by top district officials, including the RDC, LC5, and CAO. This not only motivated our healthcare providers but also ensured accountability at all levels,” Dr Tumusiime added.

Currently, Hoima has five primary health facilities offering maternal health services: Buseruka Health Centre III, Butema Health Centre III, Dwoli Health Centre III, Kigorobya Health Centre IV, and Mparangasi Health Centre III, with other health centres at level II.

The district, which has a population of 257,544 people—134,972 females and 122,572 males, according to the National Population and Housing Census 2024—has significantly improved its healthcare infrastructure and service delivery to meet the needs of the community.

The report

According to the report, Buseruka Health Centre III accounted for seven of the 20 perinatal deaths, including six fresh stillbirths and one neonatal death. Kigorobya Health Centre IV registered six perinatal deaths, including four macerated stillbirths, one fresh stillbirth, and one neonatal death.

Dwoli Health Centre III registered five perinatal deaths, including two fresh stillbirths, two macerated stillbirths, and one neonatal death. Dr Lawrence Baluku, the senior medical officer at Kigorobya Health Centre IV, credited the district's success to targeted interventions, including community sensitisation, enhanced theatre services, and the timely availability of healthcare workers.

“We have held several community outreaches and immunisation campaigns, advocating strongly for mothers to deliver at our health centres,” Dr Baluku said.

“This has significantly increased facility-based deliveries.” He added that the availability of a fully functional theatre at Kigorobya Health Centre IV has reduced the need for referrals to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, allowing more women to give birth at the facility.

“Previously, many mothers relied on the regional referral hospital, but now, with our fully equipped theatre, more women are choosing to deliver here. We've also shared emergency contact information with mothers in remote areas to ensure timely access to care,” Dr Baluku explained.

He identified the most common cause of maternal death as post-partum haemorrhage (excessive bleeding after childbirth), which is often exacerbated by delays in seeking medical care and slow interventions by healthcare providers.

However, Dr Baluku pointed out that community sensitisation has addressed these issues. The Hoima District LC5 Chairperson, Mr Uthuman Mugisa Kadiri, praised the district's achievements and emphasised the need for further investment in health infrastructure to sustain and expand these gains.

“We are advocating for the upgrading of Kigorobya Health Centre IV to district hospital status,” Mr Kadiri said.

“This would improve infrastructure and staffing, allowing us to handle more complex cases locally.”

He also highlighted the importance of elevating health centres II to health centre III status to improve access to essential services, particularly in rural communities.

“We are pleased with the utilisation of the theatre services and are pushing for upgrades across the district, along with the recruitment of more healthcare personnel,” he added.

High maternal, perinatal deaths

In contrast to Hoima, other districts in the Bunyoro Sub-region reported higher maternal and perinatal mortality rates. The region, which includes nine districts, recorded a total of 63 maternal deaths. Hoima City led with 43 maternal deaths, followed by Kiryandongo District with 11 deaths.

Of the 43 maternal deaths in Hoima City, 40 occurred at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital.

The nine districts in the Bunyoro Sub-region—Hoima, Hoima City, Kakumiro, Kibaale, Kagadi, Buliisa, Masindi, Kiryandongo, and Kikuube—together reported 1,634 perinatal deaths. These included 441 neonatal deaths, 575 macerated stillbirths, and 618 fresh stillbirths.

Of the 95,162 deliveries across the Bunyoro Sub-region in the same period, 63 were maternal deaths, and 1,634 were perinatal deaths. Ms Harriet Kamwine, a mother of three from Kigorobya, shared her experience after attending a sensitisation session at Kigorobya Health Centre IV.

“Before, I thought giving birth at home was safe, as our mothers did. But after the health talk, I learnt about the dangers—how easily a mother can lose her life without medical help,” she said.

She now advocates for skilled birth attendance, explaining, “The nurses taught us that complications like bleeding, high blood pressure, or a baby being in the wrong position can be fatal without medical assistance. That information scared me, but I am grateful for the services available to us.”