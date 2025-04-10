Homework puts parents to the test

Ms Diana Nankwanga, a mother of two, would do anything to ensure that her children do not return home with a mound of homework each day during a workweek. “As a working mother with alternating morning and afternoon shifts, it’s challenging to keep up with my daughters’ homework during the week,” she told Daily Monitor.

“When I work afternoon shifts, I get home late after they’re already asleep, and since their school van picks them up at 6am, there’s no time in the morning either,” she added. Ms Nankwanga is a statistic among the growing number of parents across the country that schools have left burning the midnight oil in a bid to finish homework given to their children.

“I honestly wish the school could give out homework on Fridays so we could manage it better over the weekend,” she said, adding, “While I know they can sometimes do the homework on their own, I’m the kind of parent who likes to closely track their academic progress.

Because of this, I usually save their daily homework for the weekend when I have more time.” Ms Nankwanga’s children are in preschool—one in the baby class and the other in the top class.

The preschoolers have not been spared from the burden of homework, with assignments handed each workday. While intended to reinforce classroom learning, the travails of doing homework are leaving learners and parents alike at their wits’ end.

Ms Mable Nakabugo, whose three children are in pre-primary and primary levels, said: “I pay school fees for my children to learn at school, but instead of the teachers doing everything at school, they shift the burden of teaching these children to me. I am not a teacher.”

Change is due

Parents with 9 to 5 jobs typically return home anywhere between 7pm and 8pm, often with their children in tow if the school shuttle service is not used.

After navigating the punishing traffic gridlocks and having been earlier left exhausted by their job’s tasks and deliverables, working parents find themselves with little or nothing in the tank to help their children jump hurdles posed by homework. “I get home exhausted, but my child cannot go to bed without completing her homework.

So, I have to sit with her, explain everything, and sometimes even do the work for her just to avoid punishment from school,” Ms Nakabugo whined. Other parents Daily Monitor sampled also indicated that by the time they arrive home in the night, they are physically and mentally drained.

Yet, this notwithstanding, they often have to sit down to complete homework with their children. Some find their children already asleep. As the debate around homework continues, parents are calling for schools to reconsider the load and its real impact on working families, especially for the youngest learners who still need constant guidance.

Many parents argue that homework is impractical and unnecessary for preschoolers as well as learners in primary school. Ms Phiona Matembe, another working mother, said: “If I don’t sit with them separately, none of them can do the work. Homework is tough on me.”

Referring to one of her children, she added: “For Claver, until I find time and we do it together, it will not be done. Sometimes we sit up until 11pm doing all the work. He loses his concentration fast, but the fear of being seen as an unserious parent scares me.” Moving to her other child, she noted: “For Aaron, he says he can only do his homework at night.

He also needs undivided attention, yet he won’t concentrate near his brother. You have to put them in separate rooms, yet they both need your attention at the same time.”

AI not really helpful

Many parents now turn to Google, a search engine, or Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT to support their children. However, this doesn’t always guarantee success.

Ms Fortunate Mbabazi, a mother of two, says while Google is helpful, the cost of data is high. “The education we got in Primary One to Three back then is way different from the one now,” she told Daily Monitor. “Some parents are not that educated to know certain things. Subjects like Religious Education are so hard.

I always use Google. On days that I don't have data, some questions are left unanswered,” she added. Ms Mbabazi also notes that some of the responses from Google are too complex for children. “Google answers are so complicated that a child really can't understand it. Some kids like Peyton got so comfortable with being helped with homework, she cannot do it alone.

Even when she knows the answers, she will still wait for you,” she said. Ms Nakabugo said: “When children are given things they have not been taught at school, I have to Google the answers because I do not remember what I studied in primary. Sometimes the answers I get on Google are very hard for my children to understand, and they keep asking for easier ones.”

Wrong answers

Even when parents try to help, their efforts are not always appreciated. “Funny how you help your child with homework and she brings back the book with almost everything marked wrong,” Ms Mbabazi disclosed.

Some children now refuse to work with their mothers, accusing them of giving wrong answers. Many prefer working with their fathers whom they believe are more accurate. But in most homes, it’s the mothers who help since they tend to return home earlier.

This has caused tension in households, with some parents feeling unappreciated and children under pressure to complete work they don’t understand.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the general secretary of Uganda National Teachers' Union (Unatu), cautioned that schools must ensure children are only given assignments based on what they’ve already learned in class.

“If a parent gives the learner wrong answers, they lose confidence in them. It’s okay for parents not to know everything if they're not teachers. But schools should only assign what has been taught,” he said.

As frustration grows, some parents and education advocates are now calling on schools and the government to rethink homework, especially for younger learners. While a few schools only assign homework on Fridays to ease the pressure, many continue to give it out daily, even to nursery pupils.

Some parents who do their children’s homework say they have no time to supervise properly and are urging schools to scrap the practice altogether.

“I honestly wish the school could give out homework on Fridays so we could manage it better over the weekend,” Ms Nankwanga told this newspaper. Ms Nakabugo agreed, going even farther to suggest that homework be abolished in its entirety. “All work should be done in school,” she said.

Mr Godfrey Kyazze, the leader of a homeschooling parents’ group, blamed schools for piling too much work on children, calling it "schoolwork disguised as homework. “It becomes an issue when students spend the entire day at school, and even during their limited time at home, they can’t engage in family life. It’s unfair to burden them further,” he told Daily Monitor.

Mr Kyazze also questioned why schools assign work to parents when the same education system says parents are not professionally trained to teach. “Teachers and government agencies argue that parents can’t handle teaching. But then why assign them work to supervise?” Mr Kyazze asked.

Govt speaks out

Dr Denis Mugimba, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, said whereas schools are required to give reasonable homework to different groups of learners, some schools have persistently ignored the ministry's guidance on how homework should be handled.

He further disclosed that the ministry is yet to come up with a policy to regulate homework in schools, which he said will promote a balanced approach between schools, learners, and parents.

“We do not have a policy that regulates homework, but all these are going to be contained in one of the policies in offing. This will determine the amount of work to be given to learners and when,” Dr Mugimba said. Given the aforesaid challenges faced by parents, education experts have warned that many parents have been left feeling overwhelmed.

As a result, the parents keep transferring their stress to children as they attempt to provide support in the evenings.

This has led to a number of mistakes being committed by parents as they help their children with homework, something experts warned that this could ultimately hinder their children’s growth and academic success.

The experts emphasise that while parental involvement is important, excessive control and micromanagement can discourage a child’s independence and critical thinking skills. Consequently, education experts have advised parents on what they should avoid when helping their children with homework, warning that these habits can negatively affect a learner’s educational life in the long run.

Solutions

Experts have warned against creating a stressful environment or doing the homework for children, as this prevents young learners from developing problem-solving abilities and a sense of accomplishment.

Instead, they advise parents to be consistent, supportive, and to encourage children to approach tasks independently, explaining that with a more balanced approach, both schools and parents can help cultivate a positive attitude toward learning in young children.

According to Vasilii Kiselev, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Legacy Online School, homework struggles are a common problem in many households. "What parent doesn’t want their child to thrive in school? Yet, in our eagerness to help during homework time, we can sometimes end up doing more harm than good.

Managing homework can quickly turn into a conflict, with parents feeling frustrated by their kids putting up resistance to being helped,” Kiselev said. He explained that even with the best of intentions, many parents are making simple mistakes that can hinder their child’s learning and development.

According to the Executive Director of Uwezo Uganda, Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo, parents should create a conducive environment for their children to do homework when they return from school.

She suggested that children should be given time to relax after school before tackling homework, as opposed to bombarding them with it immediately. “When children are given homework, teachers do not tell parents to do the work. But since some parents are busy and want the work to be done quickly, they end up doing the work themselves,” Dr Nakabugo said.

Parents have been cautioned against creating a stressful environment, explaining that parents who approach homework with frustration or impatience can cause children to associate learning with anxiety rather than curiosity.

Experts warned that parents should not use homework as a leverage to deny their children some fun activities, saying this can stress the children, and deter them from embracing challenges and may foster a negative attitude toward education over time. “Make homework a positive experience.

Celebrate the wins, no matter how small, and create a supportive environment where learning is seen as exciting rather than a necessary evil. Parents often don’t realise how their attitude towards homework can rub off on their child. Turn it into an opportunity for growth, not something to get over with,” Kiselev said.

Micromanaging learners

Excessive control, where parents micromanage their child’s work has also been listed as another mistake, with experts warning that this leaves a little room for independent thought.

Per Vasilii Kiselev, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Legacy Online School, this approach can prevent children from developing confidence in their problem-solving abilities, making them overly reliant on parental guidance.

“Again, parents need to back off a little. Give your child room to breathe and allow them to make mistakes; it’s not the end of the world. It’s actually helpful to give them autonomy. Stepping back builds their confidence and helps them approach challenges with a sense of capability,” he said.

They say...













Hellen Idema, chemist

My children are in university but I used to help them with homework and reward them for good academic performance I made sure I befriended the class teacher.

Devota Athieno, office attendant

I have one child I support by ensuring we go through the homework either before I cook dinner or after but there is no room for resting.

Isaac Sanya, tour guide

I give my children newspaper pull outs to revise.

Obed Ariho, entrepreneur

Depending on what time I get home, I always guide them but most times its my wife who handles them.

Sadiq Kato, technician

I am not at home most of the time. My daughter is in Primary Three and the mother, who stopped studying in Primary Seven, supports her.

Raymond Opolot, askari

My children are studying in the village. My brothers and sisters help them. It is kind of like family learning.

Phiona Atayo, teacher

When my daugter gets home, she rests for 40 minutes, then gets up to play or watch cartoons before eating. We do homework before she goes to bed.

Cissy Musumba, marketer

My children are in boarding school. Even when they bring holiday package, I take them for coaching.

Stephen Ngobi, driver

When I get home early, I ask for the homework and guide them to do what the teacher has asked.

Jacqueline Ogwang, accountant

I don’t like home work. I leave office at 5pm and arrive home at 8:30pm to do domestic chores. What time do I look at the home work?



