Homosexuality: Church leaders cautioned on external funding

Church leaders in Mitooma District and other parts of the country have cautioned religious leaders in the district to be careful on sources of their external funding as some could be from promoters of homosexuality.

Speaking during a meeting of religious leaders at Mitooma archdeaconry in Mitooma District, Mr Saverino Byaruhanga, a leader of a Seventh Day Adventist church in Mitooma District, said since even the Bible condemns homosexuality, they should not give any chance to the vice to spread to the society.

"As church leaders, I think we have role to play because if we keep quiet, the society will slowly sink into moral degeneration. The Church is a house where people gather to worship their God but not to do homosexuality," he said on Tuesday.

Pastor Bagwa Beinomugisha, the head of Pentecostal churches in Mitooma District, said as church leaders, they are ready to support the government in the fight against homosexuality.

"We must be careful, especially with where we get funds from. We need the money but we must also be careful not to destroy the church of God," he said.

The Ugandan Muslim Council vice chairperson for Bushenyi District, Mr Adam Turyakira, said such habits are evil and, therefore, the culprits should be tried in courts of laws and given heavy sentences.

West Ankole Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni, however, urged religious leaders to preach the gospel of love without segregating people according to faith or political affiliations.

"Religious leaders should be the core source of peace among people by preaching the gospel that doesn't segregate. Working together for a common goal should always be our aim. We should always remember love units us," he said.

The Mitooma Resident District Commissioner, Mr Francis Kibuka Amooti, who also attended the meeting, said urged religious leaders to come together and look for solutions to issues affecting them.



"If we are to fight homosexuality, corruption and other problems affecting our society, religious leaders should be a main tool because they interact with many people,” he said.



