Homosexuality: Govt warns of unapproved school materials

The National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) has directed schools to ensure that it approves all reading materials, including donations, before learners and teachers access them.

Mr John Okumu Emorut, the manager for secondary education at NCDC, said approving materials will not only ensure that students are taught the right content, but it will also guard schools against materials that may have the intention of promoting homosexuality, which has become a hot topic lately.

He revealed this at the sideline of an A-Level curriculum consultative meeting for staff of universities and institutions of higher learning in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District on February 15.

The 2019 National Teacher Policy indicated that Uganda had more than 347,219 teachers employed from nursery to secondary level, both in public and private schools.

“If someone publishes materials, they should be taken to NCDC for evaluation and approval before they are sent to schools. If the materials are suitable to go to school, then we issue a certificate,” Mr Okumu said.

He added: “I know there are many other ways of transiting materials such as through emails and social media which we may not have control over, but it is our responsibility to ensure that learning materials are evaluated and approved.”

Mr Okumu said although government had not yet come across materials promoting homosexuality in schools, there had been a public outcry about donated items.

He urged the inspectors of schools and different stakeholders to look out for such materials, as they execute their tasks.

Mr Okumu also asked students to be cautious as they apply for scholarships to avoid falling prey to the vice.

Donations and scholarships

“One of the problems that we have is poverty in our country. Some groups may take advantage of the needy community by giving them some and thereafter introduce them to this vice. Students should be very cautious as they take on scholarships and donations,” he warned, “You have a right to refuse such scholarships.’’

Education and Sports minister, who is also the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni last week condemned promoters of homosexuality. When she commissioned Grace House, a girls’ dormitory, at Kings College Budo on February 15, she called for concerted efforts by stakeholders to restore morals and values in children.

Homosexuality has been in the public domain following reports that the promoters of the vice were mainly targeting young people in schools.

President Museveni, while officiating at the national celebrations to mark Janani Luwum Day at Wii-Gweng village in Mucwini Sub-County, Kitgum District last Thursday, said Uganda will not embrace homosexuality.