Hope as Uganda Cancer Iinstitute gets new radiotherapy machines

Cancer patients in Uganda can now breathe a sigh of relief after the government procured three linear accelerators and two CT scanning machines to be installed at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI).

The cancer machines worth $10.5m (about Shs39 billion) are already in the country.

While briefing journalists at the institute on Monday, the executive director of UCI, Dr Jackson Orem, said with the new equipment, all types of cancers can now be treated here.

“We want to reduce the number of patients that seek treatment from other countries because we have all the equipment required. We are not giving any excuse for not treating any cancer,” he said.

One of the machines, the Spect CT scan, can detect very small sizes of tumours.

“Now people do not have to wait until the cancer is big enough to be diagnosed or treated,” Dr Orem said.

Dr Israel Luutu, a senior consultant radiation oncologist at the institute, said the High Dose Rate machines can administer very high amounts of x-rays at a spot with cancer cells and is faster than the ordinary machine.

The commonest cancers that will be treated by the machine include; cancer of the cervix, that of the oesophagus, prostate, breast, and sarcomas.

Initially, a person seeking radiotherapy has been spending several hours in the machine that was not as precise, meaning a few people would be treated. Many of them would also get sores as a side effect.

“The new machines work on many patients per day since every patient needs only about 15 minutes under the machine. Also, because the machine is very precise, targeting only the part affected by the cancer cells, so the patients will not have the nearby tissues affected by the x-rays like it used to be in the past,” Dr Luutu said.

Dr Ignatius Komakech, a radiotherapy officer at the institute, stated that they have enough trained personnel to operate the machines and that they have full protection from X-ray emission by wearing protective gear.

“Much as we want to treat the patients, we want our doctors to also be safe. They have Lead shield aprons that protect them from the x-rays while they work on the patient,” he explained.

In April 2016, Uganda’s only radiotherapy machine broke down, leaving thousands unable to get the potentially life-saving treatment while others sought treatment from neighbouring countries.

With the new machines housed in an infrastructure (banker) worth Shs30 billion, UCI is set to become a leading centre of cancer treatment in the East African region on top of its four regional referral cancer centres in Gulu, Arua, Mbarara and Mbale.

Dr Luutu observed that the new equipment will fully be functional by July.

He also noted that the machines are not replacing chemotherapy but that the two therapies are going to be administered concurrently depending on the type of cancer and treatment plan for the patient.

