Hope for childless couples after Mulago gets second IVF baby

For childless couples who have tried in vain to have children, there is hope after Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital recorded the birth of its second baby conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). The milestone, according to doctors, signals growing trust in Uganda’s first public fertility programme and offers new hope for couples who have endured years of childlessness.

Experts say this achievement demonstrates not only the hospital’s increasing technical capacity but also improved accessibility beyond high-end private clinics, alongside shifting public attitudes towards IVF, a procedure once viewed with scepticism. IVF is a method of assisted reproduction in which a female egg is fertilised in the laboratory by a sperm sample. Upon fertilisation, the embryo is transferred back into the uterus to grow.

While speaking to this publication at the hospital at the weekend, Dr Sam Ononge, the hospital’s acting executive director, said the programme was established to address rising infertility cases and reduce costly referrals abroad. He also noted that the milestone reflects growing trust and expertise within the facility’s reproductive health unit.

“Previously, these services were only available in a few private facilities at very high costs,” he said. “Today, we are proud to announce the delivery of our second IVF baby. We have recorded 11 pregnancies so far, and more couples are coming forward to seek help and show interest in the procedure. We offer it at a subsidised rate and continue to innovate so that we can provide these services to women facing reproductive challenges,” Dr Ononge added.

He further revealed: “The cost investment for IVF is substantial and requires a significant amount of money to set up.

That’s why there are very few such services in the country. It demands critical specialised training of staff, which has taken time, because you cannot simply transition from being a general obstetrician and gynaecologist to setting up IVF.”

The IVF service, offered under a public-private partnership, costs between Shs14 million and Shs15 million—far lower than the approximately Shs40 million charged by high-end private facilities, depending on case complexity. However, it remains a significant cost for many Ugandan families.

Parents’ journey

Mr Salim Malinga, a resident of Nansana Municipality and father to the 3.6 kg baby girl, said after returning from South Africa eight years ago, he looked forward to starting a family. However, five years into his marriage with Ms Sayeed Lukusana, the couple remained childless. “In our five years of marriage, we had countless hospital visits, but there was still no baby. Doctors told us there was nothing wrong, yet year after year, nothing changed,” Mr Malinga said.

“People in the neighbourhood, friends, and relatives used to insult and mock my wife for not having children. She would cry, and I would tell her to ignore them, but it hurt us both deeply, and our marriage nearly broke down,” he added. A friend later recommended Mulago Women’s Hospital. “The doctors assessed us and encouraged us to try the government-assisted IVF procedure. We followed every step, and today, we finally have a baby,” Mr Malinga said.

Ms Lukusana said the birth ended years of silent suffering and restored her confidence after enduring stigma from relatives and friends. “People blamed me for something I didn’t understand,” she said.

“I used to cry at night and wonder if I would ever be called a mother. There were times I even avoided social gatherings because of the questions and whispers. But today, holding this baby, I feel complete,” she added. Mulago launched its IVF programme in August 2024, making it the first public facility in Uganda to offer the service, previously only available in private clinics at prohibitive costs.

According to the Ministry of Health, between 10 and 15 percent of couples in Uganda are unable to conceive, with as many as 75 percent of infertility cases linked to untreated sexually transmitted infections. These often block fallopian tubes in women or sperm ducts in men.

Uganda’s high maternal and neonatal death rates are estimated at 189 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 22 newborn deaths per 1,000 births. These figures underscore the need for specialised reproductive and neonatal care, including pre-pregnancy services, delivery, postnatal follow-up, and reproductive cancer management.

Dr David Nsibambi, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, revealed that since August 2024, the facility has conducted 28 IVF cycles, resulting in 11 pregnancies, and two live births so far. “We delivered our first IVF baby on 31 May 2025, and the second this week. Achieving two deliveries in our first year is a huge success by global standards,” he said.

“The cycle refers to the period from stimulation to embryo transfer and then pregnancy. Out of the 28 cycles, 18 were completed. Of those, 11 resulted in pregnancy, and seven produced positive pregnancy tests—including this couple,” Dr Nsibambi added.

He further noted that the hospital currently handles an average of 78 fertility patients a week, around 300 monthly, addressing various fertility concerns using both IVF and less invasive methods.

Despite the average cost of Shs14 million for IVF at Mulago, experts have urged the government to further subsidise the service given widespread poverty. “It is still a costly service, even though subsidised,” he said.

“It cannot be offered for free because every component required to carry out the procedure comes at a cost. That cost must be covered, either by the government or the individual receiving the service.”

Expansion plans

Hospital administrators revealed plans to expand fertility services to include donor gametes, surrogacy, and embryo genetic testing once Uganda enacts the pending Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill (2023).

Experts say infertility is a shared issue affecting both men and women equally. While some cases have no identifiable cause, contributing factors include advanced maternal or paternal age, hormonal imbalances, untreated infections, structural abnormalities in the reproductive system, and certain lifestyle choices such as poor diet, smoking, or excessive alcohol consumption.

On the legal framework, Dr Davis Rujumba, an obstetrician at the unit, said the already gazetted bill provides a regulatory framework for advanced reproductive technologies.

“The Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2023 has been tabled in Parliament multiple times and has been gazetted, meaning it is in the pipeline for enforcement,” he said.

“This is not new technology globally. Laws exist elsewhere, and we have aligned with what is medically acceptable and morally right as we wait for Uganda’s own legislation to come into force,” he added.

Infertility

Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Infertility may occur due to male, female or unexplained factors. Some causes of infertility are preventable.

Treatment of infertility often involves in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and other types of medically assisted reproduction. Vitro fertilisation is a method of assisted reproduction in which a man’s sperm and a woman’s egg are combined outside the body. Upon fertilisation, one or more fertilised eggs (depending on the client’s choice), are transferred into the woman’s uterus where they attach to the uterine lining and begin to develop naturally.

What causes infertility? Infertility may be caused by a number of different factors, in either the male or female reproductive systems.

However, it is sometimes not possible to explain the causes of infertility. In the female reproductive system, infertility may be caused by: n Tubal disorders such as blocked fallopian tubes, which are in turn caused by untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or complications of unsafe abortion, postpartum sepsis or abdominal/pelvic surgery.

n Uterine disorders which could be inflammatory in nature (such as such endometriosis), congenital in nature (such as septate uterus), or benign in nature (such as fibroids); n Disorders of the ovaries, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome and other follicular disorders. n Disorders of the endocrine system causing imbalances of reproductive hormones.

The endocrine system includes hypothalamus and the pituitary glands. Examples of common disorders affecting this system include pituitary cancers and hypopituitarism. The relative importance of these causes of female infertility may differ from country to country, for example due to differences in the background prevalence of STIs, or differing ages of populations studied. In the male reproductive system, infertility may be caused by: n Obstruction of the reproductive tract causing dysfunctionalities in the ejection of semen. This blockage can occur in the tubes that carry semen (such as ejaculatory ducts and seminal vesicles).

Blockages are commonly due to injuries or infections of the genital tract; n Hormonal disorders leading to abnormalities in hormones produced by the pituitary gland, hypothalamus and testicles – hormones such as testosterone regulate sperm production.

Example of disorders that result in hormonal imbalance include pituitary or testicular cancers. n Testicular failure to produce sperm, for example due to varicoceles or medical treatments that impair sperm-producing cells (such as chemotherapy); and n Abnormal sperm function and quality. Conditions or situations that cause abnormal shape (morphology) and movement (motility) of the sperm negatively affect fertility. For example, the use of anabolic steroids can cause abnormal semen parameters such sperm count and shape .

n Lifestyle factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol intake and obesity can affect fertility. In addition, exposure to environmental pollutants and toxins can be directly toxic to gametes (eggs and sperm), resulting in their decreased numbers and poor quality.

Additional information source: WHO