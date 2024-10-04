Hope for farmers as construction of Shs1b irrigation system starts

The construction of a solar powered irrigation system valued at Shs1.1 billion has started in Tororo Municipality, offering hope to farmers engaged in horticulture.

The facility will be set up in Agururu "A" 3 Village/parish in the municipality’s Western Division.

On Friday, government officials handed over the site to the contractor identified as Texus Green Limited (the contractor) in a significant gesture of construction commencement.

During the site handover, Water for Production Eastern Centre engineer Goden Nuwamanya disclosed that “the project is to support organized farmers to enhance their productivity all through the year.”

According to him, the irrigation system will be equipped with a network of sprinklers and drip tubes designed to supply water to 12 acres.

"I challenge you the local leadership to ensure that you play your role of monitoring and supervising to have successful execution of the project," he emphasized of the project funded by the United Kingdom Export Finance Limited and expected to be completed within six months.

The irrigation system is expected to benefit a group of over 600 organized farmers involved in growing vegetables in the pre-urban village of Tororo town.

Tororo District LC5 chairperson John Okeya urged residents to embrace the project.

"Our farmers have been facing a serious challenge during dry seasons but with this system supply of water will be guaranteed," he observed.

Farmers neighboring the irrigation project told Monitor that they were optimistic “it would solve the shortage of vegetables in the district during drought.”

Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament Yeri Apollo Ofwono shared a similar view.

“We cannot afford to continue buying vegetables from distant areas because most of the vegetables sold at Tororo market are either from Mbale or Kenya and this forces the dealers to sell it slightly expensive to recover their transport costs but if this is put into good use, then we shall be assured of constant supply of vegetables,’’ he said.