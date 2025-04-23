Hope for farmers as tea price rises

Tea farmers in Kigezi Sub-region have received a shot in the arm following a rise in the price of a kilogramme of processed tea from $0.7 (Shs2,552) as of mid-last year to the current $1.35 (Shs4,921) on the global market. Some farmers who uprooted their tea out of frustration when the prices fell drastically last year are regretting the decision.

Last June, frustrated tea farmers in Kanungu District uprooted about 150 acres tea after the price of green tea leaf fell from Shs550 to Shs100 per kilogramme yet the prices of fertilisers had increased from Shs100,000 to Shs270,000 for a 50-kilogramme bag. The farmers led by their chairperson,Mr Frank Byaruhanga, have, however, called on the government to put in place a policy to regulate the enterprise for purposes of quality control.

Mr Byaruhanga, the chairperson of tea farmers in south western Uganda, last Friday said although there has been an increase of Ugandan processed tea at the auction market in Mombasa, Kenya, and an increase in the prices of green tea leaf from Shs100 to Shs250, the government should regulate the sector. He also said the government should allocate funds for rehabilitating community roads to ease transportation of green tea leaves from gardens.

“We appeal for a tax holiday for processors and exporters if they are to recover from the financial crisis they encountered when the price of processed tea from Uganda almost lost market share on the global market,” he added.

Mr Byaruhanga also reminded the government to pay about Shs92 billion it owes to the tea nursery bed operators for seedlings they supplied from 2016 to 2022. “When President Museveni launched tea growing in Kanungu District in 2008, there was only one tea processing factory and by 2022, the number of processing factories had increased to six. Farmers’ earnings from tea growing have also increased from Shs8.5b (in 2008) to Shs55b (in 2022).

Why should the government feel less concerned in promoting tea enterprises and yet it has injected more than Shs300 billion in purchasing seedlings it supplied to the farmers?” he remarked. The board chairperson for Kayonza Tea Grower’s Factory in Kanungu, Ms Grace Kyomugisha, emphasised the need for financial support to buy fertilisers for farmers and to reinstate the 10 percent of its workers who were laid off due to financial constraints.

“Kayonza Tea Growers Factory is operating four lines of green tea leaf processing in Kanungu District and if the government can support us with an interest-free loan of about Shs2b per line, it will be paid in a short time now that the price of our processed tea has increased,” Ms Kyomugisha said.

A tea farmer in Kabale District, Mr Andrew Mwebesa, said the processors to whom he has supplied green tea leaves since 2023 have not paid. Mr Mwebesa added that he was contemplating uprooting all the tea plants because he was frustrated that he had incurred losses in the past year and could hardly pay the casual labourers. “Our challenges started with the Russia-Ukraine war that led to the increase in the price of fertilisers. When the price of fertilisers increased, some of the tea farmers abandoned their tea gardens and this compromised quality production since its key for better results,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Bufumbira North in Kisoro District, Mr John Kamara , who owns about 3,000 acres of tea, said the government should promote the use of organic manure to help farmers produce organic tea,which is on high demand on the global market compared to the one produced using chemical fertilisers. “The government should also promote estate-based tea processing factories for quality processed tea because merchandise and cooperative-based factories could be responsible for the poor quality processed tea that lead to poor prices on the international market,” Mr Kamara said.



