Hope for Kamuli’s children as IDI Uganda builds nursery block

In a major step toward improving education in Uganda’s fishing communities, the International Development Institute (IDI) Korea Dream Project has officially handed over a newly constructed nursery school block to Kibuye Primary School in Kamuli District.

“This is not merely a physical structure, but a place where children will dream, learn, and grow,” said Ms Sung Mi Lee, IDI Uganda Country Director. “This will also promote happiness among children.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort to uplift vulnerable communities by improving access to education, especially in rural and under-resourced areas.

Kamuli District Education Officer, Mr Joseph Waibi, acknowledged the positive impact IDI Uganda has had on the local education system.

“The entrance of IDI Uganda into the Kamuli district education system has seen enrollment tripled, retention high, regular attendance, and quality of education better,” he said.

However, Mr Waibi also raised concern about the plight of the boy child in the community.

“It is the boys with the highest number of school dropouts, who are engaged in fishing, cutting sugarcane, child labor... We need boys in school, a boy child program, otherwise the community is headed for collapse.”

Mr Simon Ndahura, LCIII Chairperson of Kagumba Sub-county, urged the community to recognize and appreciate the support they have received.

“If we are not grateful, then we are great fools... IDI Uganda has done much to uplift infrastructure, water, sanitation, and community welfare, which we can't take for granted.”

Alongside the handover of the nursery block, the sponsors also performed a groundbreaking ceremony for a new four-unit staff house block and distributed gifts to the school and pupils.

“This is the beginning,” they said, signaling continued commitment to educational development and long-term community support.