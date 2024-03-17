Hopes fade as Ugandan school struggles to raise money for global debating contest

The hopes of Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality School, Parental Care Primary School to represent the African continent at World Debate Competitions are mild after the school failed to raise the amount of money required to enable pupils to shine on the global stage.

Pupils of Parental Care were in November 2023 declared winners of African Debate competitions after emerging as number one out of 22 competitors at a debating competition structured by the Primary Schools Debate Challenge and held at Our Lady of Fatima Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya.

The school reached the finals before facing off with Mother Patrick Convent Primary School from Zimbabwe in a contest aimed at educating African children on child abuse and child marriages.

Following their qualification to compete at the global level in the Czech Republic in June 2024, where the Ugandan learners are expected to face off with their counterparts from Australia, Asia, and Europe, the pupils may not travel to participate, according to the team leader, Mr Trevor Yebaza, who told this publication on Saturday evening that they cannot make it due to a lack of funds to facilitate their Shs80 million budget.

“We may not make it to the Czech Republic in June to participate and raise the Uganda flag higher because we don’t have money. Last year, we spent much on this activity, something that left us limping financially. We have tried to look for sources of this money, but we cannot raise it,” he said.

“Having qualified to go to the world stage, we have been anticipating victory, but our hopes are now drained until well-wishers come in,” he added.

The school that is expected to transport a nine-member team has embarked on a local fundraising drive to get the money and continue with the plans.

“We are now writing letters to our leaders and different partners to help us raise the required money. We expect to get positive feedback. If we don’t go to participate, the pupils will likely lose morale and feel discouraged,” Mr. Yebaza explained.