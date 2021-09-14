Horror as man beheads woman in Lira City

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

By Bill Oketch

A machete-wielding man Monday afternoon shocked onlookers when he trailed a woman on a ‘boda-boda’ and chopped off her head.

The horrific incident happened in broad daylight near Omodo market, Hollando cell, Anai Ober Ward in Lira City West Division.

An eyewitness told Daily Monitor that deceased Vicky Akello boarded a motorcycle at Omodo market stage.

‘‘As they were heading towards Bala Road, the killer, who was later identified as Denis Alal, then started following her with another boda-boda rider. The man, who is believed to have been in a relationship with the victim, overtook and blocked her boda-boda,’’ the witness who preferred anonymity narrated.

“Alal jumped off and pulled a sharp machete and cut off Akello’s neck. The head fell down. On watching the terrible incident, the two unidentified boda-boda cyclists sped off and left the killer at the crime scene,” Mr Denis Otim, the Anai Ober LC1 defence secretary said.

Mr Otim was among dozens of people who witnessed the disturbing incident.

“Alal then ran and hid himself in a nearby house at the home of Mr James Okabo. He tried to lock himself in the house but angry locals demolished the house and pulled him out. He was also cut into pieces- to death- using the same machete he used to slash Akello dead,” he added.

Akello was a businesswoman dealing in rice on Aber road, Ojwina Wigweng in Lira City West Division.

Residents say Akello recently went to her ancestral village in in Inomo Sub-county in Kwania District and sold some land with intent to buy her own land in Lira City.

“I think there was a family misunderstanding between them and the woman was planning to buy her own land where she can settle with her children but this seems to have annoyed her husband. But the whole information is still unclear since both of them are dead now,” Anai Ober LC1 defence secretary, Mr Otim said.

The chairman of Lira Produce Dealers Association, Mr Patrick Ogwal, said that Alal was a porter who was working at a maize mill at Ojwina Wigweng, Lira City.

The North Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, said he got the report but the details were still scarce.

“Our teams from homicide have gone there but they have not yet got any detail since nobody knows who those people are. But I have got some information that the killer had been in prison,” Mr Okema told Daily Monitor by telephone.

He said that police from Lira Central Police Station went to the scene and removed both bodies and took them to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

