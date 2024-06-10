Hospital boss arrested over sale of government drugs in Kaberamaido

The in charge of Kaburepoli health centre II in Kabilabila village, Kabilabila parish, Aperikila Sub County, Kaberamaido District is currently in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly selling government drugs.



Mr Edison Obukulem, the acting police spokesperson East Kyoga confirmed that Jonathan Ekou was arrested on Thursday evening and taken to Soroti city west police station for interrogation after he was allegedly found marketing government drugs and test kits that are not destined for sale.



During the arrest, police recovered nine boxes of antimalarial drugs and 29 boxes of malaria test kits.



“We received intelligence report that there was a man in Pamba ward, Soroti city west division who was in possession of government drugs and was stealthily looking for a potential buyer on black market. We swung into action and arrested Mr Jonathan Ekou, the in charge Kaburepoli health centre II for interrogation,” Mr Obukulem said.



A source at the facility, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the facility has been registering many incidents of burglary and theft of drugs for the last three years and since then no culprit was apprehended.



Mr Victor Ekesu, the LC V chairperson Kaberamaido district expressed disappointment over the incident saying that theft of drugs in public facilities is corruption and deprives communities their right to good health as it also puts the employee’s lives and jobs at stake.



“For me as a parent it doesn’t sound good at all. I feel very sorry and I am in the same level of sorrow with the community because they will complain of drug shortage when someone has been selling off what is meant for them and you know that becomes a bad example and a bad reference for the health workers,” Mr Ekesu said.



He appealed to the health workers and other public officers to respect themselves and embrace the codes of conduct required of them while in the line of duty to ensure that they preserve their reputation.

