Hospital prioritises couples for antenatal care services

In order to encourage husbands to escort their expectant wives for antenatal healthcare visits, Kiyoni Health Centre III in Kyankwanzi District has prioritised attending to spouses who show up at the facility.

Those who don’t come with their partners are attended to last even if they came in early.

The officer-in-charge of the facility, Ms Justine Nakigudde, said the initiative dubbed “male involvement” that started three years ago, aims at encouraging men to involve themselves in maternal health issues.

Male involvement in maternal and child health is a practice where fathers actively participate in caring for women and supporting their family to access health services.

“In 2019, we found out that when expectant mothers come for antenatal care, there are certain tests that are conducted on them such as HIV/Aids, syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases that may affect the baby if both parents are not treated,” Ms Nakigudde said on Wednesday.

“This also means once these tests are positive and the husband is not treated, the medication given to the wife would be useless since the husband will re-infect her,” she added.

The officer-in-charge made the remarks during a community health dialogue at the hospital to mark the World Health Day that is commemorated every April 7.

Ms Edith Sifuna, the programmes officer for campaigns and networks at Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), a non-governmental organisation, said: “The practice gives men an avenue of knowing what is required for a safe delivery. More men will support their wives both financially and socially during pregnancy and also have an opportunity to test for HIV/Aids.”

The chairperson of Kyankwanzi District, Mr Andrew Ntege, said the initiative will manifest love between expectant mothers and their husbands.

“Once a husband and wife attend antenatal care together, the man will be able to know what pregnant mothers go through,” Mr Ntege said.

The World Health Day is observed to highlight different global health issues and remind people that health and access to healthcare are human rights.

This year’s commemoration was organised by CEHURD, the Open Society Initiative for East Africa and Action for Rural Women’s Empowerment in Kyankwanzi District.

UN POLICY

According to the United Nations, it is necessary to have issues of public health and hygiene, as well as providing medical services to all as they need.

