Hospital staff on the spot over missing newborn baby

The police are investigating the alleged disappearance of a newborn child from Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Ms Robinah Katusiime, a resident of Mpugwe Village in Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, claims that she gave birth to twins on June 23 but medics at the hospital handed over only one child to her.

Ms Katusiime asserts that multiple obstetric ultrasound scans confirmed she was carrying twins.

“All four ultrasound scans, including one at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, showed I had twins. I am determined to get justice,” she said in an interview yesterday.

Ms Hawa Namagembe, Katusiime’s friend and caregiver during labour, corroborated her claim. Namagembe stated that hospital staff requested clothes for two newborns but only handed over one baby girl.

“I assumed the baby boy had died and informed Katusiime’s husband to prepare for the body. Later, we were told she had not delivered twins, causing confusion,” she said.

However, Dr Gonzaga Ssenyondo, the head of the Maternity Department at the hospital, denied the allegations.

“Our records show that Katusiime delivered one baby via caesarean section. Other mothers in the same theatre can attest to this. The ultrasound scan purportedly conducted here was not authorised by our staff and might have been done by unauthorised personnel,” he said.

The hospital principal administrator, Mr Charles Tumushiime, said: “The mother may have colluded with some health workers to manipulate ultrasound results. We are leaving it to the police to determine the truth.”

The Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye, confirmed that detectives have recorded statements from Namagembe and several hospital staff to aid the investigation.

“Our team is working diligently and the truth will emerge,” he said.

This incident marks the second such case at the hospital this year. In January, two women were arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn from the facility.

Ms Charity Mbabazi, the mother, recounted how the duo befriended her upon arrival and then reportedly stole her baby after delivery.

Health activists from the Southern Regional Social Rights Association have long complained about extortion at the regional hospital, citing misconduct by health workers as a barrier to accessing free medical services.

In February 2023, the hospital administration interdicted three medical staff for extortion and theft of medical equipment. Later that year, a senior surgeon was suspended for extorting money from patients.