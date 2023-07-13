Hospital stuck with abandoned, homeless people

Authorities at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) have raised concern over homeless and abandoned people who are illegally staying at the facility.

Mr Halson Kagure, the hospital public relations officer, on Monday said: “Our security and the hospital administration decided to profile these people. We found there were a number of homeless and abandoned people who have for a long time been staying in the hospital.”

He said when they interrogated some of the people, it was discovered that some were abandoned by relatives, mainly those with disabilities, while others are homeless, others ran away from domestic violence and some are beggars.

“We have had a challenge of people who after getting treated are either abandoned here or go home after treatment but chose to come back and stay here,” he said.

He added that in the last week, they discovered 16 people (14 males and two females) who were stranded at the facility.

Mr Kagure said this has caused security concerns.

“During the profiling of the homeless and abandoned people we landed on a criminal who had escaped from Kakiika prison in Mbarara City. The suspect came in as a patient but instead chose this (MRRH) to be his home,” he explained.

He said the suspect, who has since been handed over to prison authorities for further management, had disguised himself as a homeless person.

When contacted, Mr Frank Baine, the Prisons spokesperson, said: “The suspect had escaped from prison three years ago but now we have him. He will be produced in court to answer pending charges of theft and also charged afresh for escaping.”

Mr Kagure said the rest of the abandoned and homeless people are still at the facility.