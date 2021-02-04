Hospitalized accident survivor wins Rubanda LCIII seat

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

The incumbent LCIII chairman for Rubanda town council in Rubanda District, Mr Noman Tushabe has retained his seat after spending half of the polling day admitted in hospital following a car accident which left his leg fractured.

Mr Tushabe who doubles as the Rubanda District National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman polled 3,039 votes while his only challenger Mr Johnbosco (Independent) got 2,874 votes.

The police spokesman for Kigezi Mr Elly Maate said the driver and the car that knocked Mr Tushabe were in police custody as investigations continue.

“On Wednesday at around 11am at Kashakyi cell Nyarurambi ward Rubanda town council while being ridden on a motor cycle, Mr Tushabe was knocked by a vehicle that was being driven by one Wilbroad Byamukama, 31, a lecturer at Kabale University, resident of Murole A cell Nyakabungo ward Rubanda district and a sympathizer to an independent candidate one Mr John Bosco Tumwesigye who was contesting with Mr Noman Tushabe for the same seat. The accused driver was arrested and vehicle impounded for further investigations. The case has been recorded at Rubanda police station as TSD04/03/02/2021 as serious accident that was later turned into attempted murder,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Tushabe was first admitted at Kabale hospital but was later transferred to Terraceland specialized health care clinic in Kabale town for better medical attention.

“The operation has been completed and the patient is stable. The patient has a shuttered bone on the left leg. He will soon be okay,” Dr Robert Mugarura, a physician at Terraceland specialized health care Clinic said.

On Thursday morning, Mr Tushabe said that although he has deep pain all over his body, he was happy that he won his seat back.

“It’s by the grace of God that I am still alive and extremely amazing that I won the election in my absence. The accused person intentionally knocked me because I was stopping his group from frustrating my agents and supporters by denying them chance to vote for me at different polling stations,” Mr Tushabe said as he laid on his hospital bed.

He added that; “The agents of my opponent stared trailing me using different vehicles until when they found me at Kashaki polling station in Nyarurambi ward Rubanda town council and knocked the motorcycle I was being ridden on before I fell down and the tyre of the vehicle run over my left leg. Well-wishers picked me and took me to the hospital for medication. I am so grateful to my agents that remained strong until 4pm when we won the elections.”



