Hospitals ask govt for 50 per cent increase in medical supplies

Public hospitals have asked the government to increase the quantity of drugs it supplies them by at least 50 per cent, in addition to addressing staffing gaps, to improve patient satisfaction.

The demand was made by the management of health facilities and district officials in Butaleja, Buikwe and Jinja that benefited from the Shs32 billion renovation and expansion projects funded by the government and its development partners.

Dr Joshua Kiberu, the medical superintendent at Buikwe-based Kawolo Hospital, said: “The drug vote is Shs92 million per cycle. The allocation itself is not enough. Now when you add that to late delivery, it compromises access to healthcare. We are mainly offering emergency services in the region and we are overwhelmed by the number of patients requiring our services.”

Dr Richard Bbosa, the District Health Officer of Buikwe, told this publication there are six supply cycles in a year.

“We need a 50 per cent increase in the quantity of drugs supplied by the National Medical Stores because what we receive currently is not enough,” he said.

Kawolo is a general hospital along the Kampala-Jinja highway where several cases of road accidents are registered annually.

The facility management said they also get patients from neigbhouring districts of Mukono and Buvuma following the renovation of the hospital structures four years ago.

Each general hospital, according to Health Ministry, is supposed to serve an area with a population of around 500,000. Buikwe had an estimated population of 400,000 in year 2011, according to estimates from the officials.

The facility benefited from the Shs3 billion project for renovating the accommodation of staff. A total of 11 blocks which can house 42 critical staff, were commissioned last Friday by Ms Margaret Muhanga, the State Minister for Primary Health Care.

Dr Kiberu, applauded the government for the renovation, saying it's a good motivation for staff and would improve service delivery as the government addresses other critical bottlenecks in drug supply, staffing, and budget for operations.

The issue of limited and delayed supply of drugs is not only at to Kawolo. Bunyole West MP, Mr Geoffrey Mutiwa said the patients in Busolwe and other facilities in Butaleja are also struggling to access drugs.

“We are happy that the government has put a lot of money into this project. With this current renovation of Busolwe hospital, many patients are going to come here and they will come and find no drugs,” he said.

Busolwe has benefited from the Shs28 billion project for renovation and equipping of the facility, with the completion already at 80 per cent, according to government officials.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Health Ministry said they would look into the issues raised by the leaders.

“As Ministry, we want to appreciate the government for refurbishing those hospitals. On the issue of drug stock-outs. There has been a gradual improvement on the budget advanced to the NMS to improve delivery of drugs, so, what we need to strengthen as the Ministry is the monitoring because sometimes some are lost or wasted,” he said.

Ms Muhanga also warned health workers against absenteeism.