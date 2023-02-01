Hospitals run out of essential drugs

A drug stock-out in most public health facilities in the countryside has forced a number of patients into a costly plan B, a Monitor survey has revealed.

The facilities that include regional hospitals, district hospitals and health centres have essentials such as antimalarial drugs in scant supply. This has forced patients like Mr Elly Nyesiga’s two-year-old son to seek treatment elsewhere.

Mr Nyesiga’s son was present with cough and breathing complications when he was checked into Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital last Wednesday.

The resident of Mbarara City South Division told Monitor that the turnaround time was tolerable before a diagnosis of pneumonia was made.

“They gave him one dose of medicine as soon as we reached the hospital. After one hour they gave him another dose, and again a third dose after another hour,” he said of the treatment his son received, adding,

“After three doses, they had to discharge him. They didn’t give us medication but directed me to the pharmacies outside the hospital. They were simple tablets for flu and cough, but they were not in the hospital.”

Whistleblowers

Mr Nyesiga spent Shs35,000 on the medication. Our investigation reveals that he is one of many Ugandans who have had to buy drugs outside public health facilities. Such is the scale of the drug stock-out problem that last week ombudsman Beti Kamya revealed that she has it on her radar. Ms Kamya was in Ankole Sub-region to launch the Whistleblower’s Rewards Scheme.

Mr Halison Kagure, the spokesperson of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, told this publication that supplies from National Medical Stores (NMS) do little to insulate them from drug stock-outs.

He attributed this to the “big number of patients.” Mr Kagure said “the drugs supplied run out of stock within a short period of time.” The issue, he added, has since been brought to the attention of the Health ministry.

While NMS is spared criticism in Mbarara, this isn’t the case in Kabale where the district health educator says they “are currently experiencing drug shortages because NMS have delayed the supplies.”

We expected drug supplies in December and January but nothing has been delivered. We are still waiting,” Mr Alfred Besigensi said.

NMS responds

Ms Sheila Nduhukire, the NMS spokesperson, acknowledged that there have been delays attributed to “ack of timely payment of funds for distribution.”

She said the financial bottlenecks “have been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Ministry of Health.”

“We are confident that they will be resolved soon,” she said.

Clearly not soon enough for the health centres IIs and IIIs in Masindi where the district health officer told us that they “have missed out two cycles.”

“We only received some drugs which were meant for the district hospital and health centre IV,” Dr Jino Abiriga said, adding that the most affected facilities include Nyakitiibwa Health Centre III, Biizi Health Centre II and Kyatiiri Health Centre II.

In Buliisa District, Ms Laurian Kirabo—the officer in-charge of Avogera Health Centre III—told us that they “last received drugs last year in September.”

In Tororo, the district’s referral hospital has missed two cycles. This has created what Mr Walter Uryekwun—a senior administrator at the hospital—describes as “an acute drug stock-out.” The last supplies they received from NMS were last November.

It was also last November that Mbale city, Njeru Municipality, and Buikwe District had their supplies restocked.

Dr Richard Mbosa, the District Health Officer, acknowledged that NMS last delivered drugs to the health centres in November 2022.

“We are really constrained especially in the hospitals,” Dr Mbosa admitted, adding, “There are no emergency drugs in the facilities. Health workers are there to attend to patients and patients have to go elsewhere to buy these drugs to be treated.”

Rare breakthrough

For others, like Kamuli, the ray of hope materialised this week when supplies arrived. This though is a rare breakthrough.

In Busia District, the government health facilities have run out of essential medicines and medical supplies for about two months.

Busia has one hospital, one health centre IV, 11 health centre IIs and 14 health centre IIIs. All of them have run out of medical supplies.

“We have been diagnosing and prescribing medicines to our patients to go and buy from private facilities and then come back for treatment because we have no drugs,” a source in one of the public health facilities told us.

Negative impact

The drug stock-out has not been particular about those it has negatively impacted.

In Magoro Sub-county, the LC3 chairperson witnessed the effects firsthand when he was checked into a medical unit after feeling unwell.

Mr Francis Aruo—to his dismay—discovered that Magoro Health Centre III has not been restocked with essential antimalarial drugs since last December.

“We are still waiting for the drugs,” he told Monitor this week, adding that the delay is unacceptable since “28,000 people rely on [the health facility] for malaria treatment.”

Ms Mary Iteit, 67, visited Magoro Health Centre III twice in as many days only to be told there are no drugs. Mr Simon Peter Icumar—the Katakwi district health officer—told us drug stock-outs have handicapped Magoro health centre III, Toroma Health Centre IV, Ngariam Health Centre III, Palam Health Centre II, Ongongoja Health Centre III and Usuk Health Centre III.

The dire situation is mirrored in Soroti District where Dr Charles Okhadhi—the health officer—said health centres II in Ojom, Arabaka and Aukot have been adversely affected.

We also discovered that the key health centre IIIs of Gweri, Dakabela, Tubur , Asuret and Kamuda are also operating without drugs to dispense to patients.

Elsewhere in Apac, the district secretary for health and education—Mr Sam Opira—revealed that health facilities in the district have reported drug stock-outs.

“NMS has written to us that the drugs will be delivered soon,” he said, adding, “We received the last consignment of drugs in October 2022.”

In Koboko District, Mr Robert Adeku—the officer in-charge of Dranya Health Centre III—said they haven’t received drugs for the last two cycles.

“What we only do is to test the patients and prescribe for them drugs that they have to buy from pharmacies,” he said, adding that “the absence of drugs is affecting those with chronic illnesses like tuberculosis and diabetes a lot.” he said.

Dranya Health Centre III serves about 15,754 people.

Outdated data

Mr Ashirafu Mambo, the Koboko District chairperson, said the government supplies drugs according to the census of 2014. This, he reckons, is outdated.

“Currently, we have over 280,000 people yet the ministry only delivers for 266,000, which is the old population and they normally deliver what is not demanded by the community,” he said.

In Moyo District, Mr James Draciri—an attendant at Moyo General Hospital—told Daily Monitor that expectant mothers are forced to buy things like gloves.

In Yumbe District, Mr Pontius Amatre—the officer in-charge of Okubani Health Centre III—said the International Rescue Committee has helped them soften the blow.

“It’s coming to two to three cycles that drugs and other supplies are not delivered to the health facilities and this poses risk to the patients. Why are the people failing to bring the drugs?” he wondered, adding, “These people don’t inform us on what is going on and yet they are deducting 50 percent of our primary healthcare funds for medicines but they don’t supply.”

Last received drugs in November

Mr Lou’s Muhindo, the Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital principal administrator, said they are facing a biting drug shortage. Dr Richard Bbosa, the Buikwe District health officer, said they last received drugs in November and expect another consignment in either February or March.

“Currently, we are turning away some of the patients. In some situations some facilities are using their meagre resources to purchase medicine to help those in critical condition. It is painful, but we have nothing to do. Even supplies like gloves are also lacking,” he said

Mr Charles Tumusiime, the Masaka Regional Referral Hospital principal administrator, said they expected to get supplies from NMS last December.

It’s not all doom and gloom. The Wakiso District Health Officer, Dr Mathias Lugoloobi, said the district currently has enough medicine at all its health centres.

“Wakiso District has about 109 health centres and right now they all have medicine because the government delivered drugs last week and they have delivered them to their respective destinations and we have no complaints so far regarding drug scarcity in health centres,” he revealed.

On Tuesday, Mr Sisto Oyet, the Lamwo District chairman, said they were negotiating with humanitarian organisations supporting refugees in the district to secure drugs for public facilities.

“The health facilities outside refugee settlements depend purely on drugs from NMS and as I speak, we have not yet got an assortment of drugs and there is a huge shortage for now three months, the workers are there but the drugs are not there,” he said.

More challenges

He added that the problem of drug shortage in Palabek-kal, Palabek-ogili and Palabek-gem sub-counties have been compounded by the absence of private clinics to offer alternative sources of medicines.

According to Mr James Nkaata, chief administrative officer of Mukono, they last received supplies in November. The December consignment didn’t come through, he added.

“I am receiving complaints from all the facilities and I am urging our people to remain calm as we engage NMS to deliver on its mandate “he said.

Affected Health Facilities

Western Uganda

Avogera Health Centre III

Biizi Health Centre II

Buhara Health Centre III

Buliisa General Hospital

Buramba Health Centre III

Burondo Health Centre III

Bushenyi Health Centre IV

Butanda Health Centre IIII

Bwama Health Centre III

Kabwohe Health Centre IV

Kaharo Health Centre III

Kakomo Health Centre IV

Kamuganguzi Health Centre III

Karujanga Health Centre III

Kasheregyenyi Health Centre III

Kasunganyanja Health Centre III

Kibito Health Centre IV

Kisomoro Health Centre III

Kitooma Health Centre III

Kyanamira Health Centre III

Kyatiiri Health Centre II

Maziba Health Centre IV

Mbarara City Health Centre IV

Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital

Mitooma Health Centre IV

Nyakitiibwa Health Centre III

Rubaare Health Centre IV

Rubaya Health Centre IV

Central Uganda

Balika Health Centre II

Bbale Health Centre IV

Bugoye Health Centre II

Buntaba Health Centre III

Busaana Health Centre III

Bwagaale Health Centre II

Ddamba Health Centre II

Goma Health Centre III

Jungu Health Centre II

Kabanga Health Centre III

Kangulumira Health Centre IV

Kasaana Health Centre II

Kasambwe Health Centre II

Kasenge Health Centre II

Kateete Health Centre II

Katente Health Centre II

Kawolo Hospital

Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital

Kigogola Health Centre II

Kimenyedde Health Centre II

Kitimbwa Health Centre III

Kiyoola Health Centre II

Kiyumba Health Centre IV

Kojja Health Centre IV

Koome Health Centre III

Kyabalogo Health Centre II

Kyamipisi Health Centre III

Masaka Regional Referral

Mbaliga Health Centre II

Mpooma Health Centre III

Mpunge Health Centre III

Mukono General Hospital

Mwanyanjiri Health Centre II

Nabalamba Health Centre III

Nama Health Centre III

Namasumbi Health Centre II

Namuganga Health Centre III

Njanja Health Centre II

Ntenjeru Health Centre IV

Nyende Health Centre II

Seeta-Nazigo Health Centre III

Eastern Uganda

Arabaka Health Centre II

Asuret Health Centre III

Aukot Health Centre II

Busia Health Centre IV

Dakabela Health Centre III

Dranya Health Centre III

Gweri Health Centre II

Kamuda Health Centre III

Kisoko Health Centre III

Magoro Health Centre III,

Masafu Hospital

Mukuju Health Centre IV

Ngariam Health Centre III

Ojom Health Centre II

Ongongoja Health Centre III

Palam Health Centre II

Pallisa Hospital

Poyameri Health Centre III

Toroma Health Centre IV,

Tororo District Referral Hospital

Tubur Health Centre III

Usuk Health Centre III.

Northern Uganda

Aganga Health Centre II

Akokoro Health Centre III

Alworoceng Health Centre III

Amuru Health Centre II

Anyangatir Health Centre III

Apoi Health Centre III

Apyeta Health Centre III

Barapwo Health Centre III

Boroboro Health Centre III

Chegere Health Centre III

Guruguru Health Centre II

Ibuje Health Centre III

Kidilani Health Centre III

Ogili Health Centre III

Okungedi Health Centre II

Olelpek Health Centre II

Olwal Health Centre II

Ongica Health Centre III

Teboke Health Centre III