Hospitals warned on smuggling of food supplements

A senior nutritionist has tasked health facilities in West Nile Sub-region to ensure that food supplements sent to them are well utilised to contain malnutrition among children.

Dr Robert Oyaka’s concern follows reports that some of the food supplements sent to various health facilities in the sub-region by the National Medical Stores (NMS) have previously ended up on the markets in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

“It is the role of doctors and the in-charge, among other authorities, to ensure that supplements are well utilised to save the lives of malnourished children,” Dr Oyaka, who is based at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, said in an interview at the weekend.

A report by the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) indicates that an estimated 30,000 children in West Nile have been screened for malnutrition.

Dr Oyaka revealed that several districts in the sub-region are suffering from acute malnutrition and stunting in children. Such districts include Zombo, Pakwach, Nebbi and Malacha.

In addition, the Uganda Demographic Health Survey (2016) indicates that malnutrition in the sub-region was at 10. 4 percent.

This means that most of the parents in the region have failed to provide a balanced diet to their children.

According to Dr Oyaka, food supplements are concentrated sources of nutrients (minerals and vitamins) that are offered in the form of pills, tablets, capsules, and liquids in measured doses to help fight malnutrition, especially among children.

He also noted that in West Nile, NMS has been supplying food supplements to correct nutritional deficiencies.

“There are also cases of micronutrient malnutrition. To tackle this, we give the patients vitamin A, Albendazole and other medicines. In Arua hospital, the majority of the patients receive malnutrition care, OTC (Outpatient therapeutic care) and inpatient therapeutic care. We give the outpatients Replepinuts or Rotafa on a weekly basis but this comes after passing the hepatitis test,” Dr Oyaka explains.

Remedy

Dr Oyaka called for the strengthening of the Village Health Teams (VHTs) so that cases of malnutrition can be detected and handled in the early stages. He says they will save the NMS the cost of procuring more supplements.