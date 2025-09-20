Hostels caught in the eye of HIV/Aids storm

Health experts and community leaders have raised concerns that the growing vulnerability of students in hostels is creating a fertile ground for risky sexual behaviour. Many students, often living away from parental supervision for the first time, are exposed to unprotected sex, multiple partners, and substance abuse, all of which heighten the risk of contracting HIV/Aids.

“Female students in the hostels are easy targets because they are young, financially vulnerable, and often lack awareness of sexual health risks,” Ms Hellen Chebet, a health worker in Kween District, told Saturday Monitor. The Country HIV Estimates 2025 report indicates that new HIV/Aids infections were higher among young women compared to young men. The Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 also indicates that 11.9 percent of young women aged 15–24 had their first sexual experience by age 15, compared to 16.4 percent of young men in the same age group.

According to the 2025 Uganda HIV and Aids Factsheet, based on data ending December 31, 2024, the country’s HIV/Aids prevalence stood at 4.9 percent. The factsheet, which outlines the status of Uganda’s national HIV and Aids response, indicates that 1,527,238 people were living with HIV by the end of 2024. Of these, about 930,000 were women and 570,000 were men. In 2024 alone, an estimated 37,000 people became newly infected with HIV, while 20,000 people died from Aids-related illnesses. The report also notes that 1.3 million people were accessing antiretroviral therapy (ART). On average, Uganda continues to record 711 new infections every week and about 101 new infections each day. And hostels have been fingered as a hotspot.

“We have observed that some hostels are practically operating like lodges. Students share rooms with partners, and some engage in multiple relationships,” Ms Mercy Aceng, a health expert, observed, adding: “This has significantly contributed to new HIV infections among the youth. We need proactive measures to ensure hostels do not become breeding grounds for new infections.”

Troubling developments

Parents have also expressed concern about the lack of oversight in these facilities. “When children are in hostels, there is little supervision. Some fall into relationships that expose them to HIV without realising the danger,” Ms Sarah Namusoke, a parent of a university student in Kampala, said. Officials warn that unless deliberate interventions are put in place—such as peer-led awareness programmes, stricter hostel management policies, and easy access to HIV testing and preventive services—the trend could undermine the progress Uganda has made in reducing new infections among young people. Recent data show that urban youth remain one of the most vulnerable groups, with a significant proportion of new HIV infections occurring among people aged 15 to 24.

Mr Robert Wandwasi, the HIV/Aids focal person for Mbale District, said investigations have revealed disturbing trends in the way students in hostels are being targeted. “We discovered that these students coordinate with the gatekeepers or watchmen of the hostels, who have all the contacts for the students. Men in town who come to ‘buy’ those young girls go directly to the watchmen, who then identify any girl they want,” Mr Wandwasi said, adding: “You might think he is a parent, but eventually a student comes out of the hostel and enters directly into the vehicle. For those watching, it may look like she is going with a relative, yet in reality, she is being taken for sex.”

Health officials have called for stronger regulation of hostels, warning that the lack of supervision is putting many young people at risk. Mr Wandwasi noted that some hostels have effectively turned into sex points, where men go to exploit students, much like they would target sex workers. “That’s why HIV/Aids is on the increase—because the virus is spreading fast among the youth. Those of us fighting HIV, together with other organisations, must urgently find ways to protect these young people from contracting the disease,” he said.

Back to the drawing board

The UDHS 2022 shows that four percent of women aged 15–49 reported having more than one sexual partner, while 15 percent had sex with a person who was neither their husband nor lived with them. Among men aged 15–49, at least 23 percent reported having more than one sexual partner, and 34 percent had sex with a person who was neither their wife nor lived with them.

According to sub-national HIV estimates ending December 2024, the prevalence of HIV among people aged 15–49 across Uganda’s sub-regions was as follows: Acholi 7.0 percent, Ankole 6.3 percent, Bukedi 3.0 percent, Bunyoro 4.7 percent, Busoga 3.2 percent, Elgon 3.0 percent, Kampala 5.6 percent, Karamoja 1.4 percent, Kigezi 4.9 percent, Lango 5.8 percent, North Buganda 5.8 percent, South Buganda 7.5 percent, Teso 3.3 percent, Toro 4.9 percent, and West Nile 2.3 percent.

“We need to change the messaging and talk to different groups. For example, when we go to schools, we should encourage young children to abstain from sex and to be assertive in case someone tries to take advantage of them,” Dr Steven Watiti, a commissioner at the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), told Saturday Monitor, adding, “Some of these students lack basics, and parents think that once they have paid school fees, their work is done. That is not enough.”

The Police Annual Crime Report 2024 indicates that 12,312 defilement cases were reported to the police during the year. Citing a personal encounter, Dr Watiti recounted how vulnerability exposes some girls to exploitation. “I have ever seen a child who was infected by a boda boda rider after he helped her buy menstrual pads. Later, he took advantage of her and infected her, simply because her father had refused to provide for her. Parents should talk to their children about HIV/Aids.”

According to the Joint Annual Review (JAR) Report 2023/2024, Shs2.3 trillion was mobilised to fight HIV and Aids during the Financial Year 2023/2024. Of this, the Government of Uganda (GoU) contributed Shs360b in direct funding. The report further indicates that through mainstreaming, the GoU mobilised an additional Shs62b to support HIV and Aids activities across 151 ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

According to the Teenage Pregnancy Surveillance and Response Intervention, coordinated by the Ministry of Health, the teenage pregnancy rate decreased from 23.6 percent in April–June 2024 to 21.6 percent in October–December 2024. However, Mr Victor Rwengabo, the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) Zonal Coordinator, said the rising HIV infections in the region are linked to deep-rooted social and cultural challenges. “The reasons arise from socio-cultural factors, gender inequalities, cultural beliefs and norms. Many people are not taking HIV seriously. We also see multiple sexual practices and poor utilisation of condoms,” Mr Rwengabo explained.

Condoms issue

According to District Health Information Software 2 (DHIS2), there was an increase in the distribution of male condoms in 2024 compared to the previous two years. Some 207,876,602 male condoms were distributed during the year compared to 132,520 female condoms. The overall student’s population in Uganda’s tertiary education institutions—vocational schools, medical training colleges, and universities—is estimated at more than 300,000 to date, per recent official data. The total number of students enrolled in Ugandan universities rose from 140,107 in 2013 to 180,360 in 2014, Ubos figures show.

“In Mbale City, there are many privately owned hostels, but the information we have indicates that they are partly fuelling HIV infections. We have been informed that security guards or gatekeepers are being used to connect men to students,” Mr Michael Masaba, the Assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) in-charge of Mbale Northern City Division, said. He added: “As the office of the RCC, we are going to invite all these hostel owners for a meeting to discuss how to regulate them and issue guiding laws so that our students can be protected and controlled.

Student hostels in Uganda have become essential due to the increasing number of higher education institutions and the growing student population. While universities like Makerere, Kyambogo, and Mbarara University of Science and Technology offer limited on-campus housing, the majority of students rely on private off-campus hostels. The student hostel market in Uganda is poised for growth, driven by increasing student enrolment and the need for improved accommodation options. However, addressing challenges related to affordability, quality, and regulation will be crucial to ensuring sustainable development in this sector.

There are about 1,000 student hostels in Uganda.

Asked about the safety of hostels in Uganda, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said most hostels rely on watchmen rather than trained security guards.

“The watchmen handle basic prevention, but this leaves loopholes in some hostels,” he explained, adding: “The residents, like university students, are mature, and hostel owners often find it difficult to enforce strict security measures at the gates, especially when some residents are friends of the staff.” Rusoke also noted that some students encounter problems outside the hostels, particularly when returning from nightclubs. He added that while some sexual incidents occur within hostels, many go unreported to the police.

NUMBERS

