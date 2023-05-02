Hoteliers support gazetting of massage parlours

The Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA) has welcomed a move by the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) to gazette massage parlours and other social venues as hotspots for HIV transmission.

The association’s Executive Director, Ms Jean Byamukama, said the decision by the government was overdue since it will help protect the young generation against the AIDS scourge.

“As UHOA, we do understand why the government wants to gazette social venues. It is a fact that sometimes, some young people who work in such places [massage palours] are exposed to commercial sex work. This issue came to our attention almost 10 years ago,” Ms Byamukama said, adding: “A study that was carried out then showed that the national HIV prevalence rate was at 7 percent, while that of social venues like hotels stood at 10.3 percent. The reasons given were that the workforce is young, works until the wee hours and that pay is small, so temptation is very easy in the hotels.”

Last week, Dr Shaban Mugerwa, the Equity Plan Coordinator at Uganda Aids Commission, told this publication that transactional sex is increasingly becoming common in social venues including massage parlours, bars, lodges, and hotels, and that the government would gazette them as hot spots for HIV transmission.

“Most massage parlours have been turned into sex hubs to the extent that men who you get out of the parlours without getting horny after being massaged by beautiful girls are regarded as not being man enough,” Dr Mugerwa said.

Ms Byamukama also noted that with the current hard economic times, more young people working in hotels and other social venues are getting more desperate and are turning to commercial sex work as a side hustle.

On the issue of testing for HIV, Ms Byamukama revealed that the majority of the staff are young people who are scared of knowing their HIV status, despite it being the first point of attacking the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1.4 million Uganda are living with HIV/Aids.

Every year the country registers 54,000 new infections. This means at least 148 people in Uganda contract HIV/Aids daily.

The prevalence of HIV/Aids among adults aged between 15 and 49 years in Uganda is 5.5 percent (7.1 percent among women and 3.8 percent among Men) reflecting a slight decrease from 6.0 percent in UPHIA 2016 to 2017.

About 20 percent of persons living with HIV/Aids are unaware of their status.