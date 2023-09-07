House attendance to determine future Cabinet vetting 

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has said attendance of House sittings will be one of the key performance indicators in vetting future nominees to Cabinet.

While chairing plenary on September 7, Ms Among said the move is intended to curb the absenteeism from House sittings by ministers. On Wednesday, the speaker suspended plenary since no cabinet minister was present in the House.

She asked the Appointments Committee to consider attendance as a factor in vetting nominees to cabinet and that the President will be notified about of the same.

“Next time we are vetting, we shall consider the issue of attendance. I am happy that Members of the Appointments Committee are here. Those ministers who will be moved to other ministries, we shall consider attendance,” the Speaker said.

Ms Among said the ministers who skip House sessions violate the Rules of Procedure.

“Rule 114 of the Rules of Procedure requires ministers to attend sittings of the House and where one is unable to attend, he or she shall request another minister to represent that ministry’s interests in the House and notify the Speaker accordingly. I will bring this to the attention of the Chief Executive of this country [President Museveni],” she said.

“The failure of some ministers to regularly attend and participate in House Business is an abdication of responsibility and a breach of public trust; the leadership responsibilities that we hold are in public trust and we should therefore work for the common good,” she added.

Only the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, Ms Among said, had written to communicate her absence from the House. She assigned the Minister of State for Education and Sports, Hon Peter Ogwang, to sit in for her.

Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama apologized on behalf of cabinet, promising future compliance.

“We shall improve on the time keeping so that we are always here on time,” she said.

But Mr Solomon Silwany (NRM, Bukooli Central), who has in the past consistently complained about non-attendance by Ministers, was not convinced.

“This is not the first time the Hon Nakadama is coming to apologise here when we do not have ministers in the House. I am on record raising the issue of the absence of ministers from this House. Can the Prime Minister commit that what happened will never happen again?” he said.

Speaker Among said Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja telephoned her with apologies for the absence, promising to crack the whip on her subordinates.

MPs to go on recess

Meanwhile, Speaker Among sent Parliament on full recess commencing Friday, September 8, 2023, and asked members to listen to their constituents and address their concerns.