House denounces barbaric acts against women

Members of Parliament (MPs) have condemned domestic violence, especially against women.

This follows the death of athlete Rebecca Cheptegei on September 5, after she was doused with petrol and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend Dickson Ndiema Marangach.

The Ugandan national, who was training in Kenya, succumbed to multiple organ failure after sustaining 80 percent body burns.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, in his communication during Tuesday’s plenary, said it was unfortunate to keep losing people to domestic violence.

“It is something we have to sit down and see how to best handle it. Our sister, Rebecca, at least had a name that could sound beyond her own area but for those who are dying quietly, it is an issue which we have to tackle as leaders from all aspects of society,” Mr Tayebwa said.

While moving a motion for a resolution of Parliament to pay tribute to Cheptegei, the State minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang (Ngariam County) said not only did Cheptegei use her position to promote Uganda on the international stage but was also a great source of inspiration for girls and women.

“It is sad,” Mr Ogwang said, “that the athlete’s life ended in such a barbaric manner. How can you, in this 21st Century, buy petrol, pour it on another human being, and set them on fire? What kind of human being is this?” Mr Ogwang said of Marangach, who too died on September 10 from burns sustained during the attack.

Mr Ogwang added: “Truth be told; what killed our daughter was the issue of property. She has been running and winning some money. Some of us, men, still want to believe that we have ownership of the money [belonging to] our wives. Please, can we accept to work hard so that what belongs to us [men] is ours and what belongs to our wives is for them?”

Cheptegei and Marangach had a disputed over a piece of land. Her family said Cheptegei was its rightful owner.

Ms Rose Emma Cherukut (Kween District Woman MP) said she wished Marangach lived to face punishment for his actions.

The MPs also made a case for the country to improve sports facilities back home so that sportsmen and women do not have to go to other countries for training.

“We should develop our athletes’ potential by using our land [and] not taking our runners to go and train in Tanzania, Kenya or South Sudan,” Mr Tom Aza Alero (West Moyo), said.

Mr Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo (Bukomansimbi South) said the country should focus more on improving the training facilities back home rather than having the country’s top sportswomen going to Kenya.

Ms Santa Alum Sandra Ogwang (Oyam District Woman MP) said since there is a section of men preying on vulnerable female sports personalities, there is a need to educate and sensitise them on matters concerning safety and domestic violence.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Joel Ssenyonyi, said there was a need to stop victimising those affected by domestic violence.

“What normally happens even when they report these incidents is that they will be asked questions like, ‘why are you bringing bedroom matters to the public?’ ‘why are you shaming your husband?’ It is problematic and emanates from the society in which we live,” he said.