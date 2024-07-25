House disco light sessions cast long shadow of waste 

The impromptu cancellation of the Wednesday plenary by Speaker Annet Anita Among has plunged Parliament into confusion, sparking suspicions that she is evading scrutiny.

This decision followed a day marked by state security thwarting a peaceful march demanding her resignation over corruption allegations, which had ignited a heated debate in the plenary prematurely halted by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The cancellation was announced by Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige through two swiftly issued letters with differing details. The first letter, delivered at 1:54pm, just six minutes before the scheduled start of the plenary, stated: “I have been directed by the Rt Hon Speaker, that plenary has been called off until Tuesday, 30th July 2024 at 2:00pm.” This letter was copied to the Speaker, her deputy, the Prime Minister, and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi.

A second letter soon followed, announcing a special sitting of Parliament today at 2pm to pay tribute to the late Simon Peter Aleper, the former member of the 9th Parliament, who passed away on Tuesday. Aleper, who died in an accident, served as the Moroto Municipality MP and was the National Resistance Movement vice chairperson for the Karamoja Sub-region.

This abrupt change found several MPs already in the chambers, fuelling accusations from some MPs that the Speaker and her deputy were avoiding a corruption inquiry.

Aringa South MP Alion Yorke Odria openly accused them, stating: “You [Mr Tayebwa] and Speaker Anita Among have been pointed out for being corrupt. We have evidence and want them to defend themselves, but you are blocking us. What is this Parliament all about?”

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua informed reporters that the “designated presiding officer” was meeting President Museveni, although it was unclear if he referred to the Speaker.

Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, remarked that such suspensions are normal.

The cancellation, occurring barely a month after Parliament resumed from recess, has raised concerns among MPs about the urgent need to address corruption, which has tarnished the Parliament’s image. On Tuesday, youthful protesters had taken to the streets following sanctions against the Speaker by the UK and the US over corruption allegations. Several MPs have faced charges and detention over corruption-related offences.

Emotions were high in the House on Tuesday when Mr Tayebwa, presiding over the plenary, halted the debate on corruption and the actions of security personnel during the arrests of protesters.

He promised that the debate would resume after being scheduled by the House Business Committee.

“In the eyes of the public, this is another negative,” said Opposition Whip John Baptist Nambeshe. “We were here just yesterday,” he said.

More than 50 youth were arrested for participating in the anti-corruption march, calling for Ms Among’s resignation and were charged on frivolous grounds, including idleness and disorderliness, which has been struck off the statute books.

Ms Gorreth Namugga, the vice chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, declared that no other business would proceed until corruption and the incarceration of lawmakers and protesters were addressed.

“The Speaker has called off Parliament because the pressure is too much. We cannot let the government arrest young men and women for protesting. The Attorney General and the Prime Minister need to explain how protesting constitutes a public nuisance. What you saw yesterday was just the beginning; we are not fighting individuals but for the sanity of this country,” Ms Namugga stated.

Aringa County MP Christopher Komakech said: “It is unfortunate that we are not having a plenary today. In Pader, LCII members have not been paid and are threatening violence. Parliament is where people’s voices are heard. When adjournments like this happen, it leaves us in an embarrassing situation.”

Mr Ssenyonyi criticised the move, stating: “We can run but cannot hide forever about what is going on. If the Speaker thinks calling off the House will dampen the debate on corruption, she is mistaken. When we resume, we shall address these issues. The public will continue speaking out.”

The issue of corruption was a significant point during the closed-door Business Committee meeting chaired by Mr Tayebwa.

Mr Nambeshe revealed that he grilled Government Chief Whip Obua for his silence whenever the President criticised Parliament for corruption.

“The Deputy Speaker promised a full debate on the concerns raised about the Parliamentary exhibition, which pointed fingers at Parliament for corruption. The Deputy Speaker ruled that we will address this matter on Tuesday,” Nambeshe said.