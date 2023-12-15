House helps sexually abuse boys, says police

Police have expressed concern over female house helps abusing boys under their care.

Speaking at the Young African Leaders Initiative National Policy Dialogue, in commemoration of the 16 days of activism, Superintendent of Police Innocent Agaba said: “Housemaids have harassed young boys, we register one case in every quarter.”

Themed “ Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls: Young African Leaders taking Multi-Sectoral Action, various issues affecting women were spotlighted. The said abuses according to SP Agaba spring from lack of financial independence suffered by the women.

In an attempt to avert this, SP Agaba confirmed that police was partnering with different organisations like Plan International Uganda to skill women for financial independence.

She added that police have now eased communication through their different phone numbers to ensure victims report such abuses.

She also expressed worry about following up on police and court cases.

“Reverends come to police to follow up cases. They tell the victims that even God requires that we forgive. If a reverend says this, and the victims stop following up on the case, what does the police do in this case,” she said.

A Member of Parliament for Older Persons, Ms Peggy Joy Wako, decried violence against old women.