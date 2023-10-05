House of Bishops fails to elect Luwalira’s successor

The House of Bishops that sat at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe, Kampala, yesterday failed to elect the replacement for the retiring Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira.

They instead differed the matter to the nominations committee for further scrutiny.

Bishop Luwalira, who has been at the helm of Namirembe Diocese for 14 years, will this year clock the mandatory retirement age of 65, on December 8.

One of the bishops, who preferred to remain anonymous due to sensitivity of the matter, said the House of Bishops differed the names of the two candidates for the contentious position, following queries in the nomination process.

He, however, could not give details of the queries that were raised by members that led to the discontinuation of the exercise.

“A committee has now been instituted to investigate the matters raised after which they will submit a report to the House of Bishops meeting on November 18,” the bishop said.

The two candidates who had been nominated to replace Bishop Luwalira are Rev Abraham Muyinda, the Vicar of Namirembe Cathedral and Rev Canon Moses Banja, the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry.

They were selected from a total of 13 candidates who had applied for the same position.

After engaging in a closed door meeting for more than 10 hours, Mr Adams Sadiki, the communications officer in Archbishop’s office, told journalists that elections had not taken place and that the matter had been deferred to the nominations committee.

Mr Sadiki was equally tight-lipped on what triggered the discontinuation of the election exercise.

He, however, disclosed that Rev Canon Paul Hannington Suubi was elected as the first Bishop of East Busoga Diocese.

He added that Rev Canon Suubi will be installed on November 29 at St Stephens Pro-Cathedral in Bugiri District.