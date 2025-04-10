House of deals: Opposition MPs directed to reject, return Shs100m

The Office of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) has directed all opposition Members of Parliament who received Shs100 million financial bail out to return the money immediately.

The directive was issued during a closed-door opposition caucus meeting on Thursday April 10, 2025, chaired by Mr Muwanga Kivumbi, who is currently acting as LoP in the absence of Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who is out of the country.

The same meeting also instructed opposition MPs who have not yet received the funds to resist what Mr Kivumbi described as a "satanic and dirty temptation."

“This is bad money. We should not be part of this game of Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. For those who may have received it, we urge you to find the courage to return it,” Mr Kivumbi told journalists during a press briefing held in the LoP boardroom at Parliament.

The caucus resolved that all opposition MPs who reject the Shs100 million must sign a resolution condemning the payout.

“We have passed a resolution, and each member will sign it to show their disapproval. The signing starts now,” Mr Kivumbi said, adding that once the process is complete, the list of signatories will be made public.

The opposition has condemned the distribution of the Shs100 million, which is allegedly linked to MPs’ support for the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) dissolution via the National Coffee (Amendment) Act, 2024.

It is also alleged that the money is meant to soften the ground for the smooth passage of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Amendment Bill, 2025—an action Mr Kivumbi equated to betrayal.

“It is the highest form of betrayal for a legislator to transact in exchange for passing legislation. If you want to exonerate yourself, then sign this resolution. If you don’t, then you are with them,” Mr Kivumbi added.

A section of Opposition MPs sign against the resolution condemning the Shs100m awarded to MPs for passing the National Coffee (Amendment) Act on April 10, 2025. PHOTO | IBRAHIM KAVUMA





At least 20 opposition-leaning legislators attended the meeting and later accompanied Mr Kivumbi at the press conference. They were scheduled to sign the resolution in public.

Opposition MPs who attended and later signed the resolution included Mr Yusuf Nsibambi (FDC Party Whip), Ms Joan Namutaawe (Masaka District Woman MP), Ms Joyce Bagala (Mityana Woman MP), Mr Timothy Batuwa (Jinja South West), Ms Hellen Nakimuli (Kalangala Woman MP), Ms Hanifah Nabukenya (Mukono Woman MP), and Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West).

It was also announced that opposition MPs currently out of the country—including LoP Joel Ssenyonyi and Ms Gorreth Namugga, Vice Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)–Central—will be allowed to sign the resolution electronically.



