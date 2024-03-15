House resumes amid calls for forensic audit

Parliament reconvenes this morning following calls from the Opposition and some NRM legislators for it to reconvene and discuss the ongoing allegations of mismanagement and abuse.

“Plenary sittings will resume on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 10am,” Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige wrote to all MPs yesterday.

Mr Mwesige had on Wednesday told the Daily Monitor that they would only reconvene when the Speaker was ready.

Parliament was adjourned indefinitely on March 6 by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa but the move was described as ill-timed in the prevailing circumstances.

Consequently, the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, on Monday, wrote to the Speaker, Ms Anita Among, asking for a recall of Parliament to address the issues before the end of the week. His call on Wednesday was echoed by two legislators from the ruling party, who also called for a forensic audit into the allegations.

According to the order paper for today seen by this publication, the House will be receiving ministerial policy statements as part of the budget process, action taken reports, and statements by ministers on different issues.

The House will also conduct the re-designation of members to committees. There is no item about the allegations that have in the last three weeks rocked the House and its leadership.

Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament director of Communication and Public Affairs, said the recalling of the House is not connected to the mismanagement allegations.

“Parliament is recalled because there is a legal obligation to receive the ministerial policy statements. It has nothing to do with social media rumors dubbed exhibition,” he said.

However, the proponents of the recall yesterday said they would raise the issue according to the rules that guide the conduct of Parliament business.

“We shall raise what we have to because it is important that the institution clarifies these issues. Otherwise, we are seen to be hiding them under the carpet and when you are silent, you are presumed guilty…,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Mr Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), one of the NRM MPs backing the resumption of the House, said: “We will wait for the communication from the Speaker, and see. But certainly we will find a way of asking because our rules give us a leeway, where you can raise a point of procedure, and seek the guidance of the speaker on a matter.”

Efforts to reach the Government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, on whether the ruling MPs, who are said to have travelled to their constituencies for oversight, would make it for the sitting, were futile by press time.

Background

The mismanagement concerns surrounding Parliament that first surfaced on the social media platform, X, under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibition range from corruption, lavish spending, questionable recruitments, and award of contracts, among others.

Mr Sssenyonyi said today they will ask for an explanation, mainly from the Parliamentary Commission. This is the top organ at Parliament, which is also in charge of funds and budget. It is chaired by the Speaker, and comprises the Deputy Speaker, the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, the Leader of the Opposition, four commissioners- one from the Opposition and the Clerk.



“It is important for a comprehensive explanation, not these tidbits because the taxpayer has a right to know. One of my concerns is [the commission] has not sat. I have not sat in any commission meeting. I wrote to the Speaker, asking for a meeting and she wrote back, saying the commission can only meet after June 30, because they are busy,” he said.

This publication also learnt that the commission last sat in August last year.

“There has got to be a proper audit…if that is what it takes to deal with something as problematic as this,” Mr Ssenyonyi added.

Mr Tinkasimire said the audit will help ascertain whether or not the allegations are true and thus inform the way forward.

“When you raise moral issues, you are putting people in the public court and maybe that is the work of social media. For me, I would be interested in a story where somebody is going to be prosecuted. The audit would find out whether these expenses were done legally or they are just questionable, and we see if any prosecution can be done. ”

He, however, accuses the exhibitors of harboring ill motives against Ms Among. He cites the case surrounding the award of Shs3b to Mama Bukedea, a radio station belonging to Ms Among, where he argues that the contract, framework type in nature, saw only Shs14m was paid out.

Mr Ssenyonyi in a rejoinder said: “It is not true that these are just moral questions; there are recruitment issues, for example, the Auditor General hinted on it of people who cannot be identified but are drawing a salary…When billions of Shillings are being put on accounts of staff members that is a legal question.”

What MPs say

Godfrey Saazi, Gomba East: “I will not give you my comment,”

Julius Acon, Otuke East: “It is very difficult for me to comment. Call the people near the top offices,”

Lillian Aber, Kitgum Woman MP: “There is no need to call for a forensic audit. It is a statutory requirement, it is the role of the Auditor General. We cannot rub business based on social media, Parliament has to run its designed programme.”

Joyce Acan, PWDs: “An audit is okay.”