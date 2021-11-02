House walks back on vaccination for MPs

Officials yesterday permitted unvaccinated Members of Parliament (MPs), staff and visitors to enter Parliament despite threats to block individuals yet to take Covid-19 jabs.

In an October 29 letter, Mr Henry Yoweri Waiswa, the deputy clerk to Parliament, noted that no person would by November 10, 2021, be allowed in the House unless they presented proof of inoculation.

Sections of lawmakers had, in interviews with Daily Monitor over the weekend, branded the restriction as undemocratic, unnecessary and potentially counter-productive as it risked paralysing legislative work in the country if strict enforcement crowded MPs and staff out.

However, it turned out that neither Parliament security nor officials yesterday asked legislators and guests for Covid-19 vaccination certificate or proof of testing negative for the disease.

Police at the gate in line with previous procedure frisked entrants and searched their bags for disallowed items and, in addition, asked guests to enter their particulars, phone contact and place of abode in the daily registration bag.

“I was not asked to present a Covid certificate when I was entering Parliament,” one staff member told this newspaper, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of administrative reprimand.

Asked yesterday why the ‘no jab, no House access’ directive by Mr Waiswa was not being implemented, Parliament’s director for communications and public affairs Chris Obore said the Office of the Clerk to Parliament had issued a new statement on the matter.

We were unable to establish the text of the revised communication and whether the restriction was dropped or delayed due to Opposition by MPs or lack of internal consensus among the top leadership of the House.

The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, was yesterday scheduled to address a press conference, which was delayed for about an hour, before it was cancelled without explanation. It remained unclear whether she planned to address the directive on Covid-19 vaccination or other matters.

A source at the Office of the Clerk to Parliament told this newspaper that officials aimed to further observe the pandemic situation at hand before taking a final position.

MPs react

Ms Cecilia Ogwal, the Dokolo Woman MP on Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, said the directive is like a two-edged sword.

“To say that you cannot access Parliament unless one has been vaccinated against Covid-19 does not show consistency on our part,” she said.

“I don’t know how we are going to convince the country that MPs must fall in the first category of priority groups to be vaccinated when many people have not been vaccinated yet,” Ms Ogwal added.

In an address on Thursday, President Museveni rallied Ugandans to take the shots and tied the planning full reopening of the country from the residual lockdown only if 5.8 million citizens are inoculated.

The overall government target is for 21.9 million Ugandans to receive the vaccines, but as of October 27, data from the World Health Organisation showed that only 3.27 Ugandans had been vaccinated, with only 415,000, or 0.9 percent, double jabbed.

Koboko Municipality MP Charles Ayume, who chairs the House Health Committee, yesterday suggested that the lawmaker should get inoculated for their own safety because it more expensive and life-threatening to treat Covid-19 than prevent it through vaccination.

“Why do you have an MP coming to the House to put either himself or other people at risk [when they have not been vaccinated]?” he said.

MPs, he argued, should be exemplary to their voters and lead by taking the jabs.

Ms Hellen Auma Wandera, the Busia District Woman MP (NRM), welcomed the directive to lock unvaccinated persons out of the House as “great”, but said it risked being counter-productive especially that the majority of citizens remain unvaccinated.