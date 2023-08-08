Housemaid jailed 7 years for sex trafficking her boss’ daughter

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has sentenced a housemaid to seven years in jail over aggravated trafficking of her boss’s 15-year-old daughter.

Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire convicted 42-year-old Rose Nsungwa Karamagi after she pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in children, contrary to section 3(1)(a) and 5(a) of the prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2007.

Prosecution led by Joseph Kyomuhendo told court that it had, together with Nsungwa, reached a plea bargain agreement considering the aggravating and mitigating circumstances of the case.

But while sentencing her, Justice Wabwire deducted the two years Nsungwa had spent on remand.

Court heard that on December 31, 2014, the victim who was at the time a pupil of Victory Primary School was- staying with her grandmother at Kololo-Makenzie Valle, Central division Kampala District when Nsungwa was recruited as a housemaid in December 2019.

“That in January 2020, Nsungwa started connecting the victim to her brother for a love relationship using her (Nsungwa) phone to communicate. She started organizing for the victim to travel to Fort Portal to see her brother,” reads in part the court documents.

Court documents show that on March, 11, 2021, the brother of Nsungwa sent Shs60,000 for the victim’s transport via mobile money on the convict’s phone.

Nsungwa handed the money to the victim who on March 12, 2021 left home and traveled to Fort Portal by Link Bus.

Court documents further state that upon arrival, Nsungwa’s brother called Tom picked the victim and stayed with her for four days while engaging her in sexual intercourse.

The victim’s grandmother reported a case of disappearance, prompting Nsungwa to tip off her brother who gave the victim Shs30,000 to transport her back home. Tom then disappeared from the victim.

“The victim tried to reach the accused but was not helped. She contacted the father who picked her from Fort Portal City. She narrated the story to the father and the accused was arrested,” court documents reveal.

On March 24, 2021, the victim was examined on police form 3A by a medical officer at Praise Medical Clinic and found to have a ruptured hymen, mild bruise wound in the vagina consistent with recent sexual intercourse.