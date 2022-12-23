Housemaid to serve one year in prison for theft of Shs25m

A housemaid has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment for theft of Shs25m belonging to her boss, Commercial Court registrar Juliet Hatanga.

Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Asuman Muhumuza yesterday handed down the sentence to Mable Nagaba, 28, after she pleaded guilty to the offence of theft contrary to sections 254(1) and 261 of the Penal Code Act.

“You are remorseful since you have pleaded guilty to the charge without wasting the court’s time. The prosecution had recommended a five-year jail term, however given your age, I have sentenced you to one year in prison,” Mr Muhumuza ruled.

He added: “You are further ordered to pay compensation of Shs25m to the complainant upon completion of the sentence.”

Prosecution led by Ms Patricia Cingtho had asked court to sentence Nagaba to five years in jail, arguing that such cases are rampant and that the punishment would deter other would-be offenders.

According to the prosecution, Nagaba and others still at large between July and December at Katumba Zone Kyanja in Kampala District stole the cash from Ms Hatanga.

According to the court records, after Ms Hatanga realised that her money was missing, a search was carried out in Nagaba’s room and $200 (about Shs700,000) was recovered and other properties such as clothes, bag.

It is further stated that Nagaba had sent some of the cash to her relatives via mobile money to which they used to buy properties at Mitooma District.

Meanwhile, the same court also sentenced a 20-year-old woman to 15 days in prison for slapping a vendor.