Houses, gardens destroyed as storm ravages 18 villages

At least 220 households from 18 villages in Zirobwe Town Council in Luweero District are counting losses after a rainstorm ravaged the area.

The Friday afternoon storm lasted an hour.

In Zirobwe Town Council, nine families were left homeless after their houses were de-roofed in the storm while merchandise worth millions of shillings was lost as shops in Wakatayi, Zirobwe A and Zirobwe B villages were destroyed.

“We have about nine villages that were badly affected by the Friday afternoon storm. The bananas, coffee, and cassava gardens were destroyed. We fear that our people face hunger if the well-wishers and government don’t respond to our call for assistance,” Mr Pascali Imarach, the Zirobwe Town Council chairperson, said at the weekend.

Mr Superito Kiroli, the Zirobwe Sub-county chairperson, identified the affected villages as Namatovu, Nawambago, Kyetume, Buyondo, Bugalama, Nambi, Nampunge, Gwalimutala, and Wabungulu.

“The many families from the villages lost their gardens. Zirobwe Sub-county provides the bulk of sweet potatoes, beans, and cassava that feed many schools in Luweero including the urban population in parts of Kampala City. We call upon the government to come to the aid of the affected families,” he said.

Ms Deborah Namuddu, a 56-year-old farmer in Buyondo Village, said she lost three acres of banana and coffee gardens and two acres of cassava plantation.

“As a single mother, the gardens pay the school fees for my children in both secondary schools and university. This is a big loss to our family. I have to plan for re-planting,” she said.

Mr Ezera Ssebuyungo, a farmer in Mpangati Village in Zirobwe Town Council, said he lost a five-acre banana garden and four acres of his coffee plantation.

“The entire banana and coffee gardens got destroyed in less than one hour. I also lost a few birds at the poultry farm that possibly died because of shock,” he said.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the Luweero District chairperson, said the district production team is assessing the losses suffered by farmers in the affected villages.

“Zirobwe Sub-county and parts of Zirobwe Town Council form part of the farming zones that supply food to many areas in Luweero and the other neighbouring districts. Since we expect early rains, we are appealing to the government to find ways of delivering some seedlings for the farmers for the new planting season,” he said.

The first major rain season in Uganda usually occurs from March to May, but weather experts recently predicted that the rain will be destructive in some parts of the country, especially in the central region, and urged the public to be alert.

Background

Last year, a rainstorm left several school classroom blocks deroofed while several houses and gardens were destroyed in more than four villages in Luweero District.

In Kamira Town Council, more than 12 houses were de-roofed on August 15, 2023 during a storm. This included two blocks housing the Primary Seven, Primary Six, library, and head teacher’s office at Kamira Church of Uganda Primary School.