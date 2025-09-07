How 33rd Independence gift soon became a crisis

The 1995 Constitution was in all earnest Uganda’s 33rd perfect Independence gift hamper. Put together with 287 articles and seven schedules, the 1995 Ugandan Constitution is said to be one of the longest in the world, according to political theorist Aili Mari Tripp in the paper “Politics Of Constitution Making In Uganda”, several times longer than most European constitutions and 10 times the length of the United States constitution.

Twenty-four hours to the Independence fete in 1995, the new supreme law of the land was unveiled at a grand gala held at the International Conference Center in Kampala.

A remembrance foundation stone was later laid at the City Square, which was on the same day also renamed Constitutional Square. It was the fourth Constitution in Uganda’s 33 years as an independent country from the British imperialists.

Ethiopian Premier Meles Zenawi, who died in 2012, graced the gala, also attended by government dignitaries, members of the National Resistance Council (NRC), members of the Constituent Assembly (CA), and the diplomatic corps.

Archbishop Livingstone Nkoyoyo, Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala, and Mufti Shaban Luwemba led the prayers. “When we obtained Independence 33 years ago, we placed this nation in your hands with our motto ‘For God and My Country’. We thank you for protecting us in times of turmoil. Now, with this Constitution, bless our leaders and our citizens that we may live in unity, peace, and love,” Cardinal Wamala prayed.

The Promulgation Choir sang patriotic songs before Prof Timothy Wangusa recited a poem titled You Are My Guide and Shield by Albert Mukundane, celebrating the supreme law of the land. The chairman of the CA, James Wambogo Wapakhabulo, told the gathering that the CA Statute of 1993 established the assembly charged, under Section 8, with among others, to “scrutinise, debate, and prepare a final draft of the constitutional text prepared and submitted to the minister responsible for Constitutional Affairs under the provisions of Sub-section 6 of Section 6 of the Uganda Constitutional Commission Statute, 1988.”

“Whereas Sub-section 3 of Section 19 of the CA Statute provides that the promulgation of the Constitution shall be done in the presence of the President and members of the NRC: Now, therefore, Mr President, members of the NRC, and other representatives of the people of Uganda and all others here present and assembled.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on the CA by Sections 8 and 19 of the CA Statute 1993, this Assembly, on this 8th day of October 1995, hereby declares, proclaims, and promulgates the Constitution enacted by the Assembly on the 22nd day of September 1995 as the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda,” Wapakhabulo said.

He then handed three copies of the new Constitution of Uganda to President Museveni, then in power for nine years without elections.

“Now we have returned to His Excellency the President, the Constitution. You will recollect that on the 18th of May last year; the President gave us the report and the draft Constitution text produced by the Odoki Commission. Now we have ceremonially returned to His Excellency the President a job completed and in accordance with the law under which we have operated,” he added

President Museveni, in his remarks, drew parallels between Uganda’s and Ethiopia’s struggles, noting that both nations had emerged from misrule and were charting new paths for Africa. Ethiopia was plunged into a costly civil war in September 1974, when the Marxist Derg dislodged Emperor Haile Selassie, until 1991 when an alliance of rebel groups, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), captured power.

For nine years, since shooting to power, President Museveni had been the chairman of the NRC, the equivalent of parliament, thereby commingling with the powers of the Legislature and the Executive. The NRC started in 1986 with about 33 Historicals.

During the nine years, the NRC passed Statutes to enforce specific orders and was required to wind up within six months after a new government was formed after the polls in 1996.

This newspaper reported in October 1996, that although the NRC passed several breaking legislation, especially on women and the press, it was largely considered by many as an appendage of the Executive, with no teeth; the members would make occasional noises and ‘‘jam’’ to pass some Bills, by which President Museveni would take them into closed sessions and wave the big stick. He hardly ever got a negative result.

The words ring so true 30 years later.

According to The Monitor article in the 9-11 October, 1995 edition, the next—Sixth Parliament—was expected to be a whole new ball-game, considering they get to elect their own Speaker and that President Museveni had no right to close sessions, and there would be quite a number of “Opposition” politicians. By now it was obvious that several battles had been won and others lost. The new Constitution guaranteed the basic human right to life (except for murderers), as The Monitor reported.

The Opposition had lost the battle for the political systems after the CA entrenched the Movement political system. Buganda’s “conc demands” for federo had been dashed earlier in March 1995, by their own Besweri Mulondo, the Ssabalangira (chief prince) and Mityana South delegate “As a matter of information, Uganda has now had four Constitutions in 33 years, giving an average of a new document for every eight years. Let’s hope this lasts!”

The Monitor’s Simwogerere Kyazze, now a lecturer at Rhodes University in South Africa, pondered 30 years ago.

From first crisis...

The first constitutional crisis materialised a week later after promulgation. Article 262 of the new Constitution empowered the NRM government to continue for another nine months, extending the mandate to July 8, 1996. This, in addition to Article 268 (1), which allowed the NRC to continue making laws until the general elections were held by July 8.

It turned out, the NRC vice chairman Cosmas Adyebo told Parliament on October 24—as it was being sent into a two-week recess—that the Attorney General Joseph Ekemu had not come up with an “authoritative statement” on Articles 263 and 264 on the transition period, which would have explained the NRC’s mandate.

Parliament was sent into recess as questions lingered whether it had the mandate to make laws during the transition period, let alone amend the new Constitution.

This was after the multi-party agitators, Igara delegate Adonia Tiberondwa and Woman delegate for Kalangala, Noelia Namugenyi, sought to amend Article 269, which restricted political party activities during the five-year period in which the Movement system would be enforced. As soon as the duo moved the motion, Minister of Constitutional Affairs Steven Kavuma immediately told the House that the NRC was not mandated to amend the Constitution. The NRC, Kavuma, who later became Deputy Chief Justice, like the Resistance Councils , was an organ of the NRM and, therefore, incompetent to amend the Constitution during the nine-month transition period.

Kavuma further argued that even the titles like Speaker, Parliament and the UPDF should not replace chairman, NRC and NRA during the transition period since they were NRM born. The clerk to the CA, Aeanus Tandekwire, also wrote to the delegates Tiberondwa and Namugenyi, indicating that the CA Statute [had expired by then] did not empower the NRC to make the new constitution, it (NRC) could not amend the same Constitution which it never made.

Upon adjournment of the House, The Monitor reported the former chairman of the CA, Wapakhabulo, as saying there was no constitutional court to hear such an appeal. Veteran parliamentarian Adoko Nekyon was quoted as saying the only thing Parliament could not do was to change a woman into a man, but it had powers to pass any law, including amending the Constitution. However, to amend Article 269, Tiberondwa and Namugenyi had to use Article 260, which required the motion to be supported by not less than two-thirds of all parliamentarians.

Changes in three decades.

As a matter of information, Uganda has now had four Constitutions in 33 years, giving an average of a new document for every eight years. Let’s hope this lasts!’’

Journalist Simwogerere Kyazze, noted 30 years ago.

