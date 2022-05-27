How 4 family children perished in Wakiso fire

Police are investigating how four children perished in a house fire in Kira Division, Wakiso District.

The incident took place in Kawuku Cell, Mulawa Parish yesterday morning.

The mother of the deceased, Ms Annet Naigaga, said she left home early in the morning to draw water from a nearby water point.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, identified the deceased as Evon Namulindwa,8, Isan Kibuuka,6, Noreen Nansubuga, 3, and Cynthia.

“Ms Naigaga left the four children inside the two-bedroomed semi-permanent house with their elder sister who was preparing them for school. Upon return, Ms Naigaga saw smoke billowing up from her house,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

She then made an alarm that attracted neighbours. However, it was too late to save the children.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that the fire might have been fanned by a fuelled motorcycle that was kept inside the house.

Nakasi could have also left a candle burning inside the house before she left for school.

The four bodies were conveyed to the city mortuary in Mulago Hospital for a post-mortem as investigations continue.

At the beginning of this year, police released a preliminary report on the spate of fires in both schools and homes and indicated that most of them were deliberately set by unknown people.

The report indicated that there have been 18 fire incidents in which seven lives were lost. The investigations show that six of the fires were caused by suspected arsonists.

Crime report