How a visually impaired man fends for family of 23

The adage that disability is not inability defines Muhammad Isabirye, a visually impaired man who is looking after a family of 23.

The 70-year-old resident of Namagabi Village in Kayunga Town Council, Kayunga District says he completely lost his sight at 47 due to unknown causes but this did not stop him from setting up various projects to help fend for his family.

“I practice commercial farming, have two dairy cows and a motorcycle which I hire out and get a daily income,” Mr Isabirye says.

He adds that he earns Shs15,000 a day from selling milk and he hires out his motorcycle at Shs10,000 a day.

Mr Isabirye says he also buys produce such as maize which he mills and sells the flour to schools like Namagabi Umea Primary School in Kayunga Town. He also buys beans and sells them to the school.

He, however, says some of the people he sends to buy the products for him end up getting poor-quality ones which affects his business.

“I incur losses when people do this,” he says.

Mr Isabirye also has a garden but due to his disability, he is unable to take care of it personally. He instead hires labourers to plant crops, weed the garden and harvest the crops under the supervision of his wife.

Mr Isabirye is also the chairperson of Namagabi Ward. He defeated two others to take the seat in the 2018 elections.

He says he won the elections because the residents trust him.

“I have tried to dispense justice because some former and current village leaders were involved in fake land transactions. I have fought this act. Some leaders demand for a lot of money from people when they sell their property, but I have told residents in my parish that they can sell or buy property without village leaders being present so long as they have witnesses,” he says.

He adds that fighting and sensitising locals on good sanitation has been one of his priorities.

Through his various projects, Mr Isabirye says he was able to construct his house, which is one of the few in the area that his a wall fence.

His wife, Ms Bizuwena Nangobi, describes her husband as a brave and responsible man.

“We hardly lack basic necessities such as sugar, soap and salt and others. He built this house in only one year,” she says.

The two have been married for 52 years

Mr Magid Nyanzi, the Kayunga Town Council mayor, says Mr Isabirye always advises him on how to go about certain challenges in his leadership.

Mr Nyanzi adds that Mr Isabirye offers paralegal advice to residents, especially in cases before Court.

Mr Isabirye says he hates begging which is why he engages in various ventures to help his family.

“I don’t beg but some people through charity give me money to thank me for engaging in productive work and not going to the streets to beg,” Mr Isabirye says with a smile.