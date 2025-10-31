How Adjumani school is tackling menstrual poverty

At Alere Secondary School in Pachara Sub-county, Adjumani District, girls have joined forces with their male classmates to produce cheap, reusable sanitary pads, tackling period poverty and school dropout among girls.

Through the school’s Health and Sanitation Club, these efforts have yielded remarkable results: no female student has dropped out in the last five years.

Solomon Kut, a Senior Two student, explained that providing reusable pads has helped reduce shame and ensure girls attend school consistently.

With support from the Danish government through UNFPA’s Strengthening Adolescents and Youth Empowerment programme, Kut has come to realise that addressing menstrual hygiene is a shared responsibility.

“Before joining the health club, I thought menstrual hygiene was only a girl’s concern. But I learned that with the right skills, I can support my sisters at home and at school,” he said. Kut now makes about 20 pads each month, distributing them to students and community members, ensuring girls never miss school due to lack of menstrual products.

Other male students emphasised that girls should not drop out because of menstruation-related challenges, which often stem from limited access to sanitary towels. Research links absenteeism to embarrassment, discomfort, and misinformation about periods.

Alere Secondary School in Pachara Sub-county, Adjumani District, one of the oldest USE schools in the West Nile sub-region, established by South Sudanese refugees in the 1960s, now educates 650 Ugandan and 150 South Sudanese refugee students. The school is struggling with inadequate infrastructure, lack of electricity and water, and no dormitories for girls. PHOTO/JAMES OWICH

Blessing Romi Olul, a Senior Two student and health club member, said working alongside boys has helped dispel myths surrounding menstruation. “Many young men believed menstruation was abnormal. Now they understand it is a normal monthly process, and that has reduced stigma,” she explained.

Olul credited the club with improving her confidence, enabling her to contest and win the position of health prefect. She also highlighted the broader impact.

“I know a girl in my former primary school who dropped out because she didn’t know how to manage her periods. With boys helping make reusable pads, girls can now stay in school and pursue their dreams,” she said. The school has 700 students, including 325 girls, of whom 150 are South Sudanese refugees.

A single sewing machine is used to produce pads for more than 320 girls, underscoring the need for additional equipment to meet demand.

Ms Abigail Mushabire, the school’s senior woman teacher and health club patron, emphasised the importance of tackling menstrual myths and taboos.

“Some still believe menstruation is ‘spoiled blood’ or that girls must marry to stop it. Education and open discussion are crucial to dispelling these misconceptions,” she said.

Women’s rights activist Jonathan Muwanguzi encouraged boys to support girls not only by producing pads but also by controlling their sexual urges, prioritising education, and respecting their classmates.

“There is a time for everything. Focus on school first and complete your studies before engaging in relationships,” he advised.