How alcohol is tearing families apart in Masindi

Experts and leaders in Masindi District have expressed concern alcohol abuse. They said many residents have taken to irresponsible drinking of locally made alcohol, leading to financial instability, domestic violence and divorce.

Mr Amos Tusiime, coordinator at the Bunyoro Youth Drugs Control Forum, said there is a strong connection between alcohol abuse and intimate partner violence. “Most cases of domestic quarrels and physical abuse that we handle involve men who have been drinking local brew. These drinks may seem harmless, but they often trigger aggressive behaviour, putting women and children at risk,” Mr Tusiime said.

Mr James Mukisa, the Rwensa LC1 chairperson, said many perpetrators of domestic violence have a history of alcohol abuse. The experts added that the damage caused by alcohol abuse extends beyond physical violence to economic strain on already vulnerable households. Ms Hellen Karamagi, the Masindi District probation officer, said the proliferation of cheap alcoholic drinks has worsened poverty and domestic instability.

“Family breadwinners divert limited resources to purchase alcohol, neglecting essential needs like food, school fees, and healthcare. This financial strain increases tension at home and, in many cases, leads to family breakdowns,” Ms Karamagi said.

Ms Nabirye, a 35-year-old mother of four in Masindi Town, said she was forced to end her marriage after enduring years of violence linked to her husband’s abuse of alcohol. She added that because he used to drink daily, they reached an extent where they lacked basic needs at home, and the children had dropped out of school.

“My husband drinks every evening. He would come home angry and beat me without any explanation. After several assaults, I decided to leave him to protect myself and my children,” she said.

Mr John Kato, 42, a resident, said: “I never used to drink, but after losing my job, I started drinking to forget my problems. Soon, I was arguing with my wife almost every day. One day we fought, and she left home. Now I live alone.”

According to the Uganda Alcohol Report 2022, Masindi recorded a high rate of male drinkers at 71.34 percent, with spirits accounting for 40.78 percent of all alcohol consumed. Nearly half of the alcohol drinkers surveyed exhibited risky drinking habits, though the rate in Masindi (38.31 percent) was lower than that of Jinja District (58.97 percent).

A 2024 study by the Addictive Society of Bunyoro on adolescent drinking habits in Masindi found minimal alcohol use among young people, with peer pressure identified as a potential influence, though no significant link was found between social support and alcohol consumption.

In Masindi, the trend mirrors the national picture. Locally made alcohol is popular because it is cheap, accessible, and culturally accepted, but the social costs are devastating. According to the 2024 police report for the Albertine Region, which includes Masindi, authorities recorded 547 cases of domestic violence, up from 200 cases the previous year.

Of these, 525 resulted in convictions, five in acquittals, 135 were dismissed, and 837 cases remain pending in court. Dr Rose Nakato, a clinician at Katasenywa Health Centre IV, warned that many locally distilled spirits contain toxic substances such as methanol, which can cause severe organ damage or even death.

“These brews are cheap, yes, but they are not safe. We treat patients with liver disease, stomach ulcers, and even neurological problems directly linked to drinking home-made alcohol,” Dr Nakato said. Mr Musa Tusiime, a community mobilizer, emphasised the need for a multi-sectoral response.