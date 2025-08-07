How Apac reduced malaria cases by 10.6 per cent in four months

Malaria vaccine and use of insecticide-treated nets have proven to help avert the severe forms of the disease that are responsible for most childhood fatalities in northern Uganda’s Apac District.

Official statistics from the district show that the prevalence rate of malaria in the general population reduced from 77 percent in April to 66.4 per cent in August.

Interestingly, the number of pregnancies exposed to malaria also dropped from 47 percent to 42 percent within the period under review.

Dr Odongo Daniel James, the District Health Officer (DHO) of Apac, attributes this remarkable achievement in the fight against this deadly disease to malaria vaccines for children and use of insecticide-treated nets.

After recording the most infectious mosquito bites globally – estimated at 1,500 per person a year – Apac rolled out the malaria vaccine to children under the age of three.

Malaria, a second leading cause of death in the Lango Sub-region after hypertension (High Blood Pressure), and most parts of Uganda, had killed 41 children under five years in the district in 2024.

Not all is lost. The Ministry of Health had included Apac on its list of the 105 hard-hit districts that would benefit from the first roll-out of the new malaria vaccine.

In fact, the R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine has been introduced into the routine immunization schedule as part of the campaign to combat malaria in Uganda.

Officially launched by the Ministry of Health in Apac Town on April 2, 2025, the vaccine targets children aged six to 18 months.

It has now become the fourteenth vaccine added to Uganda's efforts to combat deadly diseases.

The vaccine is a four dose schedule administered at six months, seven months, eight months and eight months. But for full protection, a child needs to receive all the dosages.

Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services, previously said under this campaign alone, the Ministry of Health’s target was to vaccinate over one million children.

This initiative, he said, aimed to protect Uganda’s youngest and most vulnerable population from severe malaria, a disease that remains a critical public health challenge.

Dr Odongo said their target was to ensure 1,902 children in Apac had received the first dose of the vaccine by the end of July 2025.

“But I'm happy to tell the nation that in Apac, we have surpassed that figure. We have so far vaccinated 5,026 children with malaria vaccine. These are children who have received the first dose, and that gives us a percentage of 264 percent. And that means the uptake of this vaccine has been really very excellent in Apac,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, August 5.

However, the Director General of Health Services emphasised that the malaria vaccine is an additional tool and not a replacement for existing malaria prevention methods.

“While the vaccine is powerful, it should complement, not replace, other prevention measures such as insecticide-treated mosquito nets, indoor residual spraying, effective water management, timely diagnosis, and treatment at our health facilities,” he clarified.

Paul Muboki, the deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), acknowledged that the burden of malaria has slightly reduced in Apac because of the consistent use of insecticide-treated nets and malaria vaccine.

The nets work effectively by creating a physical barrier against mosquitoes and also by killing mosquitoes that come into contact with the insecticide on the net.

“We used to register up to 47% of mothers with malaria during pregnancy in our health facilities. But because of the nets and vaccination, we are seeing these numbers are reducing. Now we are talking about 42%, which is slightly small, but it makes a difference,” he said.

He further said the malaria vaccine uptake has been very good.

“As we speak, we are standing at 80 per cent of the vaccine uptake in the district, which is a good thing because these are just four months but we have managed to reach 80%. I am very optimistic that by the end of the period or the end of the year, come December, we shall be at more than 99 per cent,” the deputy CAO said.

Mr Muboki thanked the community for embracing the vaccine.

“Initially, the statistics would show that we were up to 77 per cent of the Outpatient Department (OPD) registration of malaria. But as we speak today, there is a reduction. We are now at 64 per cent. We attribute this reduction to the vaccination but also proper usage of the mosquito nets,” said Mr Muboki.

Mr Samson Ongebo, the biostatistician of Apac, in June told this newspaper that while the uptake of the vaccine was high in Apac, the situation in other districts was different.

Uganda currently has 14 antigens that are immunized in its routine immunization schedule and the target is normally 90 per cent.

“But for malaria, currently, the coverage for the first dose is at 25% which is still really quite low, way below the national target and in Lango in particular our biggest trouble is in Oyam District that is below 50 per cent. Other districts have picked up a bit,” said Mr Ongebo.



He added: “Apac District scored above 80% as of April. Apac, Lira and Lira City picked up at a high pace. But the other districts are still between 60 per cent and 70 per cent on immunization for malaria.”

Mothers, fathers and caregivers have been encouraged to take their children to designated health facilities for malaria vaccination.