How armed robbers shot dead businessman

Deceased: Stephen Nyakahuma

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

  • Witnesses claim that four armed men who disguised as clients forced their way into Nyakahuma’s shop at around 9pm and demanded that his wife, Elia Biira, surrenders all the money they had

Police are investigating circumstances under which thugs shot dead a businessman on Tuesday night in Fort Portal City.
The deceased, Stephen Nyakahuma, 33, was a mobile money dealer operating a retail shop in Kyogya cell, in the city’s Central Division.

