How armed robbers shot dead businessman

Police are investigating circumstances under which thugs shot dead a businessman on Tuesday night in Fort Portal City.

The deceased, Stephen Nyakahuma, 33, was a mobile money dealer operating a retail shop in Kyogya cell, in the city’s Central Division.

Witnesses claim that four armed men who disguised as clients forced their way into Nyakahuma’s shop at around 9pm and demanded that his wife, Elia Biira, surrenders all the money they had.

At the time, Nyakahuma was standing outside the shop and when he heard a scuffle he tried to intervene but the robbers shot him in the hand and abdomen, before running away with Shs1.5m.

“The deceased was standing outside waiting for the wife to close stock and they leave for home but the mission was executed very fast and before we all knew, they had shot at Nyakahuma,” a witness who declined to be named for fear of being interrogated by the police, narrated.

Scene of crime officer with police sniffer dog at the shop where Stephen Nyakahuma was shot dead by armed robbers

Other accounts

Mr Robert Mugabo, the area defence secretary and a neighbour of the deceased, said the situation was normal by the time he passed by the he deceased’s shop but shortly after he heard gunshots.

“When I peeped, I could see the deceased in a scuffle with armed men. When I drew closer, they shot in the air scaring away whoever wanted to come to their rescue. I took refuge inside the house but heard him scream that he had been shot at,” Mr Mugabo said.

Mr Mugabo said the deceased was bleeding heavily and collapsed at a nearby sugarcane plantation as he attempted to walk away.