How assailants killed businessman in Kasangati

Unknown assailants riding two numberless motorcycles on Wednesday night shot and killed a 51-year-old businessman in Nangabo Road, Kitagobwa Cell, Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District.

Deo Bwanika was reportedly shot and killed by a group of six assailants at about 10:30pm while attending to his business at Ebenezer Plaza, where he operated a mini-supermarket. The attackers were reportedly dressed in dark jackets and wore helmets, concealing their identities.

According to witnesses, the assailants first engaged the deceased and his shop attendant, pretending to be customers. After a short time, one of the assailants pulled a pistol, put the deceased at gunpoint, demanding money.

As soon as the safe was opened to give him the money, Bwanika was shot dead and he died instantly. A security guard at a neighbouring building said he had asked Bwanika to close the shop because it was late, but the incident happened before he could heed his instructions.

“I saw the man putting on black, and he had a gun, I got scared, ran away, and hid somewhere because I had arrows. If I had not hidden myself, he was going to kill me as well,” he said.

He added that after the thugs shot Bwanika, a shop attendant identified as Julius attempted to escape while making an alarm, but was shot in the leg before the assailants fled the scene on their motorcycles.

“According to my observation, the deceased was shot using a silenced gun, while the shop attendant was shot with an AK-47 rifle, because I heard only one gun shot,” he said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, in his press statement, indicated that the suspects were armed with guns and machetes.

“One worker, identified as Julius, was shot in the leg while trying to intervene. The suspects escaped with an unspecified amount of money using two standby motorcycles,” he said.

Mr Onyango said the detectives had retrieved CCTV footage, which they are analysing to find clues that might be useful in hunting down the assailants.

Police detectives examined the scene, recorded statements from witnesses, and retrieved the body for post-mortem examination.

Growing trend

A total of 188 cases of murder by shooting were reported to the police countrywide in 2024, compared to 300 cases reported in 2023. Out of the total cases reported, 34 cases were taken to court, 26 cases were not proceeded with, while 128 cases are still under inquiry.

At least 205 persons were shot dead, of whom 178 were male adults, 19 were female adults, seven male juveniles, and one was a female juvenile.

The incident

