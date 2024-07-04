How Atiku used Shs2.5m to build business empire

What his father left for him was goodwill. Before his father died in 1992, he wished that he would come and settle at his ancestral home in Mutu-Alivu cell, Ayivu West in present-day Arua City.

Omar Atiku is a household name across Arua City largely because of his generosity and the properties he owns in the city.

Few people know how Atiku managed to build a business empire that now employs more than 100 people.

“God blessed me with wisdom in business. I started by selling second-hand clothes. I then ventured into driving imported vehicles from Mombasa in Kenya to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, earning commissions on sold products,” Atiku says.

The last born to the late Jacinto Angio, a World War II veteran, owns PAPS fuel stations spread across Arua City, among other businesses.

Humble beginning

He attributes his humble beginning to hard work, humility, patience, and ability to learn from those who have the experience.

“I used to work as a driver from Mombasa to DR Congo and South Sudan. I also worked as a shop attendant for about three years. But it was the money from the sale of potatoes that I used to raise my initial capital of Shs2.5m,” he says.

Atiku’s turning point came after he joined his brother-in-law, a businessman in Ariwara in DR Congo, who introduced him to gold business.

“He asked me whether I had any capital and I told him I had only Shs2.5m. He told me to follow him into DR Congo and that is how it all started,”Atiku explains.

His brother-in-law would introduce him to the gold business in DR Congo. Atiku used to transport gold from DR Congo to Kampala and finally to the Kenyan Nairobi, where it fetched better pay compared to Arua.

It is from this business that Atiku built an empire.

While businesses located near border areas such as Arua are associated with smuggling and tax avoidance, the businessman says he has made it very clear to his associates not to soil his reputation with issues of illegal cross-border business but to follow the law.

His proficiency in Lingala, French, English and Kiswahili has made his dealings in DRC smooth, having been raised by his elder sister in Bunia.

What others say about him

Mr Mike Agondua, a businessman in Arua City, says Atiku is a friendly and lovely person, who is not selfish.

“He is like his late father Angio. Everything about him is exceptional, especially in terms of business. He is an astute businessman who makes sure he does business lawfully,” he says.

Mr Herbert Afidra, a family friend, says he knows Atiku as a very humble and intelligent person who does not want laziness.