How bad road is affecting service delivery in Ibanda

Residents of Ibanda and Kitagwenda districts have decried the poor state of the Ibanda–Kitagwenda road, saying it is greatly affecting service delivery in the area.

The road, which connects Ibanda to Kitagwenda through Kagongo Division, serves 13 educational institutions and the Uganda Martyrs Hospital, Kagongo. Stretching 37.8 kilometres, the road is riddled with potholes from Rwengiri Trading Centre to Kagongo, making transport increasingly difficult.

Boda boda riders, who previously charged Shs1,000 for a 5km ride, now demand between Shs3,000 and Shs4,000, while taxi fares from Ibanda to Kitagwenda have tripled from Shs5,000 to more than Shs15,000. A journey that once took one hour now takes two, forcing motorists to manoeuvre through pothole-filled stretches.

Mr Galas Tumuhirwe, a boda boda operator in Kyeikucu Ward, Kagongo Division, said the situation is worsening.

“A short distance that used to take 10 minutes now takes 20. Most of the people we carry are patients and expectant mothers, and the journey from Ibanda Town to Kagongo Hospital now lasts 30 to 35 minutes because we have to move cautiously to avoid accidents,” he said.

Mr Alex Musiime, a taxi driver along the route, noted that many of his passengers are patients seeking treatment at Kagongo Hospital. “Expectant mothers cannot endure the bumpy road. It is unsafe for everyone,” he said.

The rainy season has worsened the situation, making the road slippery and hazardous.

Mr Vincent Tuhamize, a boda boda operator at Uganda Martyrs Hospital stage, said the poor road condition has increased motorcycle repair costs. “Carrying patients, especially children and those with surgical wounds, requires us to ride very slowly—taking 15 to 25 minutes depending on the condition. Yet, many patients cannot afford the fares that would help us cover our repair expenses,” he said.

Hospitals affected

Rev Sr Dorothy Turyasingura, the administrator of Uganda Martyrs Hospital, Kagongo, said service delivery has been severely compromised, with lives being lost due to delays.

“People avoid coming here because of the road. They first go to nearby clinics, but when referred here, they often arrive in critical condition. Caretakers complain after losing loved ones. We need urgent intervention,” she said. She also warned that insecurity has increased along the road.

“We have had cases of robbers attacking patients travelling at night. Mothers face challenges reaching the hospital, leading to premature deliveries and stillbirths,” she added.

Mr Elias Tumubweine, the district vice chairperson, revealed that attempts to fix the road at the district level had been blocked.

“The chairperson had resolved to remove the tarmac so the road could be graded, but just as the work began, officials from the Ministry of Works in Ibanda, accompanied by police, arrested him,” he said.

He added that most roads in the district are in a similar state, affecting access to critical services.

“There is laxity from the Ministry of Works. Roads are impassable, and vehicles are forced to use feeder roads maintained by the district. They are simply filling potholes with soil, but since it’s the rainy season, this is being washed away, leaving the problem unsolved,” he said.

Ray of hope

Ms Doreen Kukundaa, a senior engineer at the Ministry of Works, Ibanda Station, said repairs are underway.

“We are implementing first-quarter works to address public outcry. For example, on the Ibanda–Mbarara road in Bwizibwera and Rubindi Town, we are working on drainage channels and applying gravel before sealing,” she said.

“We shall also work on the Kyankanda–Ruhoko road that connects Ibanda to Buhweju, and desilt other roads to prevent flooding. Many roads are in poor condition, but we are addressing them,” she added.

Ms Kukundaa attributed delays in maintenance to the merger of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) with the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Following the merger, there was a pause in recruitment, but we are now fully operational. In Ibanda alone, we maintain a road network of 878 kilometres connecting nine districts,” she added.

UNDERFUNDED SECTOR

Uganda’s road sector continues to grapple with limited funding, leaving many districts with dilapidated road networks.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the country has over 21,000 kilometres of national roads, yet only about 5,500 kilometres are paved.

Local governments are responsible for another 160,000 kilometres of community and district roads, but maintenance budgets remain far below requirements.