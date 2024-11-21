How Besigye arrest was planned

Secret agents within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly provided the tip-off that sparked the sting operation in Kenya that seized Uganda’s veteran Opposition politician, retired Col Dr Kizza Besigye, and his companion Hajj Obeid Lutale.

The joint team of Ugandan security personnel led by the army reportedly seized Dr Besigye and Lutale from Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday before whisking them off to Uganda.

Opposition sources said the military then held the two men incommunicado before they were produced before the General Court Martial at Makindye, a Kampala suburb yesterday.

Security sources revealed that before arresting Dr Besigye, the army had received intimations from their agents at the Foreign Affairs ministry about Dr Besigye’s planned itinerary to Kenya on the occasion of a book launch.

Dr Besigye was in Kenya to attend the launch of Opposition politician Martha Karua’s book, ‘Against the Tide: My Journey on a Less Trodden Path'. The memoir depicts the strength behind Ms Karua’s endurance and commitment to social justice and equality.

The sources said the security heads that drew in the Police, Special Force Command, Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS), and Internal Security Organisation, convened in Kampala and agreed on monitoring the movements of Dr Besigye while in Kenya.

To achieve this, the security operatives in Uganda liaised closely with their counterparts in Kenya and are reported to have kept a close eye on Dr Besigye, including during the launch of the book.

The security meeting, the sources said, jointly plotted and agreed on the plan to have Dr Besigye and his colleague netted. They also instructed DIS, a body responsible for conducting intelligence operations for the military, to take the lead in the operation.

The DIS, formerly known as CMI, conducts intelligence operations for the military and often collaborates with the Uganda Police Force (UPF) to combat violent crimes such as terrorism, armed robberies, abductions, kidnappings, and murders.

We could not verify whether Dr Besigye was whisked off by road or was airlifted from Kenya to Uganda where he was detained in a military facility.

Ms Winnie Byanyima, the wife of Dr Besigye, and also the executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) on Tuesday night posted on her X platform, raising the alarm that her husband had been abducted by Uganda's security agencies who she said were holding him in a military facility and demanded his unconditional release, saying he was only a civilian.

Brig Felix Kulayigye, the Defence ministry public information officer (DPIO), declined to give any elaborate comment, but simply said: “He was arrested and taken to Army Court Martial for his charges.”

Brig Kulayigye then referred Daily Monitor to the Court Martial where Dr Besigye and Lutale were charged with offences relating to security, illegal possession of two pistols and illegal possession of eight bullets. The duo was remanded to Luzira Maximum Security Prison in Kampala and will reappear before the Court Martial on December 2.

In July, 36 supporters of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), one of the Opposition parties in the country, were arrested in Kisumu, western Kenya, and were whisked off to Uganda and also charged with terrorism.

Both FDC and its splinter group, the People's Freedom Front (PFF), condemned security for abducting their law-abiding Opposition activists from Nairobi and extradited to Uganda in sheer violation of the law.

BACKGROUND