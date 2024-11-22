How boda boda rider, Nyanjura’s brother were killed in mobile money shop raid

Police said on Friday that Kampala deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura’s younger brother, Albert Cook Tugume was pursued and shot dead as he attempted to flee from assailants who raided his mobile money shop in Ntinda, Kiwatule Central Zone in Nakawa Division, Kampala City.

Tugume, 34, was attacked by armed robbers at around 7pm as he was preparing to close his shop.

Police cordon off the scene where Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura 's brother, Albert Cook Tugume, a mobile money agent in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb was shot dead on November 21, 2024.https://t.co/tLYzS44c0k

“During the scuffle, a boda boda rider, Barnabas Sabiti, 30, attempted to intervene but was shot by another armed assailant waiting nearby. The main target, Tugume, attempted to flee but was pursued and fatally shot by the suspects who made away with a bag believed to have contained an unspecified amount of cash,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson.

According to him, police investigators promptly arrived at the scene and recovered critical evidence that will aid in the ongoing investigation.

“Additionally, a vehicle, registration number UBH 045H, was found damaged by stray bullets. Barnabas was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital to receive treatment for bullet injuries,” he added.

Sabiti was, however, also pronounced dead at the health facility.

Tugume’s body was transported to the City Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Tugume Albert and Barnabas during this difficult time. The Kampala Metropolitan Police remains committed to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. We urge members of the public with any information that could assist in the investigation to come forward,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

Onlookers gathered at Muvule stage in Kigoowa Ntinda, a Kampala suburb as security operatives comb the scene for evidence after Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura 's brother, Albert Cook Tugume, a mobile money agent was shot dead on November 21, 2024.

According to Ms Nyanjura, her brother's bag which was taken by the robbers who used a motorbike to get away, contained money, mobile agent lines and bank agent machines.

"Cook attempted to take off from the gunmen but he could only run so far, the cowards shot him three times...A church Service for Albert Cook will be held today, Friday at 2pm at St Luke Church Ntinda," she posted on her X handle in the wee hours of Friday morning.





