How bodas are coping with high fuel prices

Over the past month, the country has experienced an increment in fuel prices, with a litre of petrol selling as high as Shs12,000 in some areas.

The increment in fuel prices comes at the time international oil prices are hitting an all-time high, with an oil barrel (159 litres) trading at $83.10 (Shs292,675) as of last week.

However, as Ugandans wait for the situation to normalise, some motorists have opted to park their vehicles, while commercial passenger service vehicles such as taxis and buses have increased their fare.

Other motorists have devised means to navigate the crisis and stay in business.

For instance in Jinja City, a boda boda rider only identified as Majje, operating in Walukuba West, revealed he is now working night shift.

“I sleep during day and work at night where I charge highly. This is because I am operating during the [7pm to 5:30am] curfew, and with the unpredictable weather pattern, my [high] charges are justifiable,” he said.

Mr Majje added: “During the night, most clients are willing to pay whatever amount I ask for because they have no option.”

The boda boda rider revealed that he earns about Shs150,000 in the night compared to the Shs40,000 and Shs50,000 he gets during the day.

Mr Majje explained that although he makes more money in the night he faces threat of his motorcycle being impounded by the police.

Mr Bosco Okot, also a boda boda rider, said when he delivers a client to their destination, he hangs around until he finds another heading towards his stage in Danida, Jinja South Division.

“Before prices shot up, I would simply drop off a client and return without any passenger; my aim was to simply head straight to my stage and wait for the next client,” he said.

Mr Musa Kalinaki, a boda boda rider, who operates at Biashara Building on Main Street, said he no longer carries passengers offering Shs1,000.

“Previously, we have been charging Shs1,000 for town service; that is, to any destination within the city centre, but I now charge Shs2,000,” he said.