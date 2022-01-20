How bodas are coping with high fuel prices

Muhammed Wakabi, a boda rider in Jinja points at the gauge of his fuel tank which was reading ‘F’ (FULL) on January 20, 2022. He says he opted for a full tank at Shs4,980 per litre at Rubis Petrol Station, Mailo Mbili, Jinja City, “to avert unforeseen calamities that may arise from the scarcity of fuel which has gripped the country in the recent weeks”. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The increment in fuel prices comes at the time international oil prices are hitting an all-time high, with an oil barrel (159 litres) trading at $83.10 (Shs292,675) as of last weekX.
  • As Ugandans wait for the situation to normalise, some motorists have opted to park their vehicles, while commercial passenger service vehicles such as taxis and buses have increased their fare.

Over the past month, the country has experienced an increment in fuel prices, with a litre of petrol selling as high as Shs12,000 in some areas.
The increment in fuel prices comes at the time international oil prices are hitting an all-time high, with an oil barrel (159 litres) trading at $83.10 (Shs292,675) as of last week.

