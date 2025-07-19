How book industry in Africa can turn a page

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has launched the first-ever comprehensive mapping of Africa’s book industry, revealing a sector brimming with untapped potential. The report maps the book publishing industry across Africa, identifying trends, obstacles, and strategic recommendations to unlock the sector’s potential.

According to the report titled The African Book Industry: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Growth, Africa’s book industry is underrepresented on the global stage, accounting for only 5.4 percent of global publishing revenue, valued at nearly $129 billion (Shs459.9 trillion). The study shows that Africa’s book industry faces a significant trade deficit. In 2023, the continent imported books worth an estimated $597 million (Shs2.1 trillion), while exporting books to the value of $81 million (Shs288.7 billion).

This represents a staggering deficit of 76 percent compared with total trade. Regional hubs such as South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal serve as export leaders within Africa, yet many countries remain tethered to European publishing houses, particularly in France and the United Kingdom. “As a result, Africa’s linguistic diversity is not well reflected in publishing: its 2,000 local and indigenous languages are largely overshadowed by English, French and Portuguese.

Additionally, Africa faces weak local printing infrastructure, forcing many publishers to outsource printing outside the continent, further increasing costs and reducing competitiveness locally,” the report notes. The report also reveals that 90 percent of African countries still lack specific legislation to support the book industry beyond basic copyright and legal deposit laws.

Such legislation could see the industry realise “market opportunities of up to $18.5 billion (Shs65.9 trillion) in the coming years, with educational publishing alone representing a possible $13 billion (Shs46.3 trillion).” To unlock this potential, the report proposes strategic recommendations aimed at developing the African book industry. The report notes that the sector holds immense potential, with a projected revenue of $18.5 billion (Shs65.9 trillion) should appropriate measures and policies be put in place. Major economic possibilities lie in Africa’s lucrative educational publishing sector, comprising approximately 70 percent of the global market. “A people that writes means a nation that refuses to forget.

Books are a fundamental tool for preserving memory, transmitting values and building a strong cultural identity. But without a solid book industry policy, this work remains fragile,” says Boubé Hama, a writer and poet, who manages the Nouvelles Éditions du Sahel publishing house and promotes the Niger Book and Arts Market. As he underlines, books play an essential role in Africa – a continent that has 54 countries and around 2,000 languages.

Untapped potential

Major African authors are gaining new recognition on the global stage. In 2021, all the major literary awards went to writers from the continent: the Nobel Prize for Literature to Abdulrazak Gurnah from Tanzania, the Prix Goncourt awarded to Mohamed Mbougar Sarr of Senegal, and the Booker Prize won by Damon Galgut from South Africa. African literature has significantly influenced the global cultural stage through acclaimed authors such as Assia Djebar (Algeria), Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Nigeria), Léopold Sédar Senghor (Senegal), Mongo Beti (Cameroon), Naguib Mahfouz (Egypt), Ngugi wa Thiong’o (Kenya), Tierno Monenembo (Guinea), and Tsitsi Dangarembga (Zimbabwe).

Adaptations of influential African literary works into internationally recognised films, including Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (Nigeria), Scholastique Mukasonga’s Notre-Dame du Nil (Rwanda), Marguerite Abouet’s Aya de Yopougon (Côte d’Ivoire) and Ousmane Sembène’s Xala (Senegal), underscore this global reach and relevance. Furthermore, the industry shows a commitment to gender equality through increasing representation of women writers and women publishing professionals, with countries such as Botswana, South Africa and Burundi.

According to the study, with a net enrolment student population of 329 million, the educational market alone has the potential to reach about $13 billion (Shs46.3 trillion). In countries such as Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana and Cameroon, strong domestic educational industries cater to national and regional markets.

The study shows that institutional frameworks remain weak. Only 38 percent of African countries have a dedicated council or ministerial department responsible for the book and publishing sector. International Standard Book Number (ISBN) agencies exist in just 54 percent of African countries, which complicates trade and exports owing to the administrative burdens of using foreign agencies and the difficulty in tracking books without ISBNs.

“A lack of structured funding mechanisms has many publishers relying on one-off grants, while 54 percent of African countries impose standard VAT rates on books, increasing costs for both producers and consumers,” the report notes. “Countries such as Botswana, Ghana and Mauritius have implemented innovative levy models to sustain book industry funding. In Botswana, the Levy on Technical Devices Fund (LTDF) collected $363,000 (Shs1.2 billion) in 2023, redistributing these funds to support local authors and publishers.”

Not stacking up

The study indicates limited access to books, low literacy rates and weak reading policies present additional barriers. Africa has approximately 13,000 bookstores that sell books as their primary product. The distribution of these bookstores is highly uneven throughout the continent. Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, has approximately only one bookstore per 50,000 people. Public libraries are even more sparse, with an estimated 8,000 of them serving the entire continent. South Africa leads with 1,949 libraries; yet even here, each library serves approximately 40,000 people. Without substantial investments in bookstores, libraries and distribution networks, book accessibility remains a critical challenge, the study adds. Souleymane Gueye, the editorial director of Saaraba Publishing House and founder of the Plumes du Monde bookshop in Senegal, says: “The sector is undeniably evolving.

There are new faces, often young people returning from abroad with ideas, motivation and a desire to do things differently. Observing what was being achieved elsewhere, I decided to take the plunge too. However, this evolution remains fragile, because the organising structures needed to support it are not yet in place. Progress is being made, but on unstable ground.” While the continent is home to just one bookshop per 116,000 people and one public library per 189,000 inhabitants, digital platforms are playing a transformative role in expanding access. Snapplify and Akoobooks, for example, offer e-books, audiobooks, and online sales, overcoming geographical and infrastructure limitations. Digital technologies have become critical catalysts, reshaping the publishing landscape.

Senegal’s Nouvelles Éditions Numériques Africaines (NENA) and Ghana’s Akoobooks are pioneers in e-book and audiobook publishing, while platforms such as Librairies du Maroc in Morocco offer extensive digital catalogues, facilitating broader access and reducing traditional distribution barriers. “In short, by structuring the book’s value chain, reducing reliance on foreign publishers and promoting local content, Africa’s book publishing industry could emerge as a vital industry for economic development, job creation and cultural empowerment,” the report says.

Optimism

The continent’s literary vibrancy is also reflected in its dynamic calendar of book fairs and festivals. With more than 270 events held annually, backed notably by a continent-wide network of more than 200 professional associations, these gatherings are not only cultural milestones but also vital platforms for industry development and public engagement. Unesco has actively supported several of these initiatives, including the designation of Conakry (Guinea) in 2017, Accra (Ghana) in 2023 and Rabat (Morocco) for 2026 as World Book Capitals or the inclusion of Creative Cities of Literature in Unesco’s global network. These programmes have helped galvanise national reading campaigns, strengthen local publishing ecosystems, and promote access to books for young readers.

The growing participation of women in publishing has also not gone unnoticed. “There is a real buzz surrounding women writers in Burkina Faso today. A few years ago, there were barely a dozen of them, but there are now more than 200,” says Rose Kouévi, a woman writer and initiator of the Salon International Féminin du Livre de Ouagadougou (SIFLO), Burkina Faso. Among the recommendations Unesco proffers are capitalising on demand for children’s literature, and books published in local and indigenous languages. “Not only are children’s books the most widely consulted books worldwide, but they also represent the book industry’s most lucrative sector.

Consequently, neglecting this area in Africa would be a fundamental mistake,” says Christian Elongué, children’s literature entrepreneur, Senegal. Unesco is already implementing these recommendations by working with African publishers to co-produce children’s books in local languages. The Bintou and Issa series aims to raise children’s awareness of enslavement and its contemporary consequences, while the highly acclaimed book What Makes Us Human helps young readers better understand how languages enrich our shared humanity, including through translations in Mauritian Creole, Bambara, Soninke and soon in Pulaar and Wolof.

Unesco notes that creativity not only supports cultural diversity—it is also a powerful driver of sustainable development. Unesco’s new report is part of a broader effort initiated by Audrey Azoulay, its Director-General, to support and promote creative industries in Africa, with previous publications on the African Fashion (2023) and African film industry (2021). These new insights will enable solutions to be developed that are tailored to the needs of Unesco’s African Member States, particularly under its Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which marks its 20th anniversary this year.



