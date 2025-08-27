How breastfeeding corners are preventing infant deaths

It was 1am when Ms Juliet Asienjo from Mokolo Village arrived at Adjumani General Hospital for the birth of her third child, her third delivery at the same facility. Unlike her past experiences, she was welcomed by two midwives with warmth and professionalism that immediately signalled this delivery would be different. “The way they welcomed me and how they took care of me really impressed me,” Ms Asienjo recalls. When complications led to the need for a caesarean section, the midwives accompanied her to the operating theatre, providing continuous support throughout the procedure. What happened next would have been unimaginable during her previous deliveries. Instead of being separated from her newborn, as she had been before, Ms Asienjo experienced immediate skin-to-skin contact right there in the operating room. “This time, my baby waited for me in the theatre.

When we were returning, they placed her on my chest and covered us together. I was very happy,” she says. This moment was a profound contrast to her first delivery at Adjumani Hospital. At that time, her baby was taken directly to the ward while she remained in recovery. The lack of immediate bonding, temperature regulation, and early breastfeeding, now recognised as essential, had dire consequences. “It was my first child I had here, the baby passed on while I was still in the theatre,” she says. “Before I came back in the morning, they told me the baby had passed away.” Her second delivery followed the same outdated protocol. “When I had my second C-section, the baby was already in the ward even before I was removed from the theatre. I came alone,” she explains. While her second child survived, both mother and baby missed out on critical bonding and care in those first hours.

Ms Asienjo’s story echoes broader systemic issues facing mothers in Uganda’s refugee-hosting districts. Ms Agnes Amadrio from Ukusijoni Sub-county believed she had done everything right after giving birth, exclusively breastfeeding for six months and continuing until her son was one year and five months. But last Friday, her son was rushed to Adjumani General Hospital with severe swelling, clear signs of malnutrition. “I was told it is due to lack of food in the body,” Ms Amadrio says, her voice heavy with worry, as hospital staff began therapeutic feeding. Similarly, Ms Janet Koyoki from Silili Village has faced persistent struggles with her baby since his birth in February 2024.

“Since I delivered him, I haven’t seen him gain weight like other babies,” she explains. After a difficult start, including a two-hour delay before her baby cried and time on oxygen, Koyoki expressed breast milk for three months. But her supply dwindled. These mothers’ experiences, marked by loss, fear, and perseverance, highlight the critical gaps in maternal and infant care across Adjumani and Kiryandongo districts. So far, 14 health facilities in Adjumani District have achieved Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) accreditation, including Adjumani General Hospital. In Kiryandongo District, eight facilities are now accredited. This progress is vital in regions where child malnutrition remains alarmingly high and health systems are strained by growing refugee populations.

A major turning point has been the establishment of breastfeeding corners, dedicated spaces where mothers receive continuous, focused support to initiate and sustain breastfeeding. Ms Jane Frances Itukei, an enrolled midwife at Adjumani Hospital, explains the difference. “Before we established this corner, it was very challenging. Mothers had to squeeze into changing rooms to breastfeed. Now, we take time with each mother and teach them how to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour,” she says. Interruptions that once compromised care have been reduced, improving both outcomes and confidence among mothers. Ms Itukei remembers a time when babies were crying in waiting areas while mothers laboured alone, disconnected from crucial breastfeeding guidance.

Ms Alice Atai, the assistant nursing officer at the children’s ward and nutrition unit, sees the impact daily. “We receive at least one malnourished child every day, either in inpatient or outpatient therapeutic care,” she says. Many cases mirror the patterns seen in Amadrio and Koyoki’s experiences, poor breastfeeding practices, early cessation due to new pregnancies, or misconceptions about breast milk sufficiency. Ms Zabina Nabirye, a public health specialist supporting BFHI implementation, underscores how breastfeeding corners are changing that. “These spaces allow health workers to provide one-on-one support. Initiating breastfeeding immediately after birth boosts milk supply and gives newborns the best start,” she says. She cautions that poor feeding practices, adding glucose, giving water, or prematurely switching to formula, continue to contribute to malnutrition, especially in children under one year.

Mr Peter Eceru, who leads advocacy at Action Against Hunger, which supports the BFHI programme, describes breastfeeding as “smart economics.” “It’s the child’s first food, first medicine, and first immunisation. It determines how that child grows, develops, and contributes to society.” Uganda’s exclusive breastfeeding rates have improved significantly, from 66 percent in 2016 to 94 percent in 2022. “Since establishing these breastfeeding spaces, we’re seeing more mothers initiate breastfeeding within the first hour, and we’re seeing real progress,” Mr Eceru says. The government has committed to expanding BFHI coverage to 50 percent of health facilities by the end of the year. But Mr Eceru stresses the need for sustained investment and ongoing monitoring to ensure accredited facilities maintain their standards.

