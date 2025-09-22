How bricks, charcoal are burning Bukedi’s future

In many parts of Bukedi Sub-region in eastern Uganda, the rising smoke from countless brick kilns has become a familiar sight. What was once a landscape of lush greenery and thick tree cover is steadily turning into bare patches of land dotted with mounds of freshly moulded clay.

Brick making and charcoal burning, while offering a lifeline for thousands of households searching for income, are also fueling a crisis that may leave the region barren—deforestation. On the outskirts of Budaka Town Council, groups of young men dig deep into the earth, moulding clay into neat rows of raw bricks. Once dried by the sun, the bricks are stacked into towering kilns. Beside them lie piles of freshly cut firewood harvested from nearby forests, waiting to be fed into the flames.

Each kiln requires hundreds of logs to burn continuously for days until the bricks harden.

“We have no choice,” says Mr John Nampandu, a peasant farmer from Macholi Ward in Budaka Town Council. “Brick making and charcoal burning are how we survive. But to burn even one kiln, we cut down many trees. If we don’t, the bricks won’t be strong and no one will buy them,” he adds. Across Bukedi, the demand for housing is booming, driven by population growth and rural–urban migration. Bricks, seen as more durable and prestigious than mud-and-wattle houses, are in high demand.

Yet environmental officers in the region warn that brick kilns and charcoal burning are among the leading drivers of deforestation. In districts such as Budaka, Pallisa, Kibuku, and Butebo, residents report walking longer distances to fetch firewood—an indication of the fast-dwindling tree cover. “The scale at which trees are being cut for brick and charcoal burning is alarming,” says Mr Mohammad Samuka, the natural resources officer in Pallisa District. “We are encouraging communities to embrace tree planting to address these climate effects. Already, we are seeing increased soil erosion, declining rainfall patterns, and drying streams. Communities are burning away their own future,” he adds.

The human face of deforestation

Beyond the environmental toll, there are social consequences. Farmers lament that with fewer trees, soil fertility is dropping and crop yields are falling. Streams that once flowed year-round are drying up, forcing women and children to trek longer distances for water. Yet the brick and charcoal trades continue to thrive because they provide immediate income. For families struggling to pay school fees or cover medical bills, cutting down trees often seems like the only option. Some organisations are piloting energy-efficient kilns that use less firewood, while others are promoting tree planting alongside brick production. But progress remains slow, hampered by poverty, limited awareness, and weak enforcement of environmental regulations.

Experts warn that if unchecked, the region risks losing its ecological backbone. Without trees, floods, droughts, and food insecurity could become the new normal. As the morning mist lifts over Kibuku District, the sound of axes echoes across villages. Trees that have stood for generations now lie in piles—felled, burned, and transformed into charcoal and bricks. Charcoal, Uganda’s most accessible cooking fuel, has become both a lifeline and a curse. For many households, it provides the only reliable source of energy. But the trade has also compelled many to expand into brick making, further increasing pressure on dwindling forests. “It’s both charcoal and brick burning eating up trees at an alarming rate,” says Mr Ivan Wampula, the chairperson of Tirinyi Sub-county.

“For the locals who depend on it for income, it’s purely a matter of survival,” he adds. One charcoal maker, Mr James Nalyoki of Nabiswa Sub-county, says: “I have five children. There are no jobs here. Cutting trees is the only way I can feed my family.” He points to a smoking charcoal kiln covered in mud and leaves. Beneath it are logs from large trees felled days earlier. Slowly, the wood is turning into charcoal—“black gold” that fuels cooking stoves in towns as far away as Mbale, Budaka, Pallisa, and Butaleja. A single sack of charcoal sells for around Shs75,000, a lucrative return in a region where most people live on less than a dollar a day. But the cost on the environment is staggering. Kibuku, once covered in woodlands, now shows a landscape rapidly turning bare. Indigenous trees such as mvule and musizi are vanishing.

The alarming statistics

According to the National Forestry Authority (NFA), Uganda loses about 90,000 hectares of forest cover annually, and Kibuku is no exception. The District Forest Officer, Mr Emma Mukula, says the practice of charcoal burning has taken an unprecedented upward trend. “Every tree, even fruit trees like mangoes and jackfruit, is being cut for charcoal,” Mr Mukula laments. “If this continues, most tree species here face extinction. Poverty is driving it, but the environmental consequences are irreversible,” he adds. Indeed, the problem is worsening. The district’s two forest reserves—Saala Central and Limoto—have been completely cleared and converted into rice fields. Local leaders call it “environmental suicide.”

“These trees take decades to mature, yet we are cutting them down faster than we can plant,” says Mr Augustine Majanga, a district councillor. “If we don’t protect them, desertification will follow,” he adds. Deforestation in Kibuku is not just an environmental issue; it is a social and economic time bomb. Farmers report lower yields as rainfall patterns become unreliable. “Rain used to come in March like clockwork,” says Ms Amina Namusoke, a farmer in Bulangira. “Now it delays or doesn’t come at all. Our gardens are suffering.” Charcoal burning also contributes to the global climate crisis. It releases carbon into the atmosphere while destroying the very trees that act as carbon sinks.

“We are losing everything,” laments Ms Amina Nakirya, another farmer in Tirinyi. “Without trees, our gardens dry faster, crops fail, and water sources disappear,” she adds. Bukedi is among the poorest sub-regions in Uganda. It comprises seven districts—Budaka, Butaleja, Butebo, Busia, Kibuku, Pallisa, and Tororo—with a combined population of 2.3 million, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos). Average household landholding is less than two acres. Nearly 59 percent of households rely on subsistence farming, and more than 34 percent of people live below the poverty line, compared to the national average of 20 percent. The sub-region’s per capita GDP is just $135 (Shs 470,282), far below the national average of $1,185 (Shs4.1m). For families caught in this poverty trap, the immediate gains from charcoal and bricks outweigh long-term concerns about sustainability.

Searching for solutions

Local authorities and NGOs are attempting to reverse the tide. Energy-saving stoves, solar cookers, and briquettes made from organic waste are being introduced. Tree planting campaigns are underway, and leaders are calling for stricter regulation of the charcoal trade. But enforcement remains weak, and alternatives remain out of reach for many. “We need solutions that do not punish the poor,” argues Mr Moses Mankati, a community opinion leader. “If we want people to stop cutting trees, we must first offer real alternatives—jobs, affordable clean energy, and education.” For now, survival takes precedence over sustainability.